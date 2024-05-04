What Could A Dollar Buy You in the 1980s
Television music videos. Mall food courts. Cabbage Patch dolls. The 1980s were full of trends and products that lasted beyond the decade.
While not everyone could afford some of the high-priced dolls and toys, the prices for many items from the 1980s seem very cheap, given how much we’re paying for things today. According to the Official Data Foundation, $1 from 1980 is worth $3.79 in purchasing power today. In perspective, a dollar today only buys about 26% of what it could buy back in 1980.
Grocery Prices
Although the grocery store technology of the 1980s may have you missing today’s advancements, the prices will likely have you wishing it was the 80s all over again. According to The People History, here are some of the food prices from the 1980s:
2% gallon of milk in Iowa in 1987: $1.59
Apples in Wyoming in 1986: $0.39 per pound
Ground beef in New York in 1980: $1.39 per pound
Bacon in New Jersey in 1986: $1.69 per pound
Flour in Pennsylvania in 1981: $0.99 for five pounds
White sliced bread in Pennsylvania in 1981: $0.50
Clothing Prices
If you want to find out how much a wardrobe might have cost in the 1980s, the Morris County Library in New Jersey looks interesting. A Morristown, New Jersey newspaper, the Daily Record, listed prices in a survey in 1900. Here’s a look at some clothing prices from the 1980s:
Men’s Levi’s jeans in 1980: $13.30-$27 per pair
Men’s dress shirt in 1980: $13.50-$18.50
Men’s cowboy boots in 1980: $29.99-$40 per pair
Women’s corduroy pants in 1980: $15-$23 per pair
Women’s Oxford shirt in 1980: $11-$15
Automobile Prices
If you’re a fan of game shows, you may have seen a steady increase in car prices over the years. Here’s a look at some prices from 1980 in New Jersey:
New Buick Regal: $8,085
New Buick Grand Prix: $7,727
New Plymouth Volare: $5,888
Used 1975 Ford Pinto Squire: $1,995
Used 1974 Chevy Malibu Classic: $1,575
Used 1973 Pontiac Firebird: $2,495
Real Estate Prices
Depending on where you live, real estate prices have been all over the place in recent decades. Here’s how much you could have paid for a place in several New Jersey locations in 1980:
Houses for Sale
Boonton, colonial with three bedrooms: $62,000
East Hanover, seven rooms: $95,500
Houses for Rent
Hopatcong with six rooms: $475 per month
Montville with three bedrooms: $725 per month
Apartments and Rooms for Rent
Madison with four rooms: $400 per month
Morristown with three rooms: $200 per month
Household Item Prices
If you’re going to have a place to live, you probably need to furnish it. Here is how much you would have spent in the 1980s in New Jersey:
Full-size bed in 1986: $88
Water bed of any size in 1986: $189
Lamp in 1986: $49-$129
Dishwasher in 1988: $399.99
Microwave in 1988: $159.99
Refrigerator in 1988: $559
Paychecks
If you’re going to buy things, you probably need a job to pay for them. Here’s a look at some pay from 1986 in New Jersey:
Assistant store manager: $17,000-$19,000 per year plus bonus
Babysitter or housekeeper: $150 per week
Restaurant bus person: $3.75 per hour
