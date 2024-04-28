Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Portugal? Check Out the Prices in These 7 Cities

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Portugal, a favorite destination for vacationers from all over the world, is home to white-sand beaches, historical landmarks and mouthwatering cuisine.

It beckons travelers with the promise of exciting experiences and the easy, tranquil charm its citizens are known for. Portugal’s diversity caters to every traveler’s taste, from Lisbon’s busy streets to Porto’s quieter bucolic charm, the Algarve’s serene beauty and the Azores’ unspoiled landscape.

Whether you’re getting acquainted with a pastéis de nata at a local bakery, enjoying a Fado performance in a traditional local tavern or exploring the geological wonders of Benagil Cave, a trip to Portugal is a love affair waiting to happen.

Now, picture yourself owning a slice of Portuguese paradise to call your own — a beautiful vacation home to retreat to, year after year. Investing in a Portuguese vacation property offers a personal haven in a country known worldwide for its hospitality and charm, and it can even be a smart financial move.

Portugal’s thriving real estate market, its enticing tax benefits and the potential for rental income may make the prospect of buying a vacation home here a financially sound decision. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about what it would take to buy your own Portuguese-paradise vacation property.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Lisbon

Average home price: $1.04 million

Portugal’s thrumming capital is a city with a unique blend of ancient allure and contemporary vitality.

It offers a lot for urban explorers to savor, whether it’s a visit to the formidable Sao Jorge Castle that looms high above the city, a meandering stroll through the labyrinthine lanes of the ancient Alfama district or a rolling tour of Lisbon’s scenic neighborhoods on the iconic Tram 28.

The city also serves as a bucket-list destination for culinary adventurers, with seaside dining offering fresh seafood and the irresistible pasteis de nata, Portugal’s beloved custard tarts. Lisbon’s multifaceted charm presents an exciting urban experience that pairs well with the echoes of its storied past.

alanphillips / Getty Images

The Algarve

Average home price: $735,750

This southern region is renowned for its remarkable coastline, packed with golden beaches tucked between towering cliffs and mysterious hidden coves near the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

If you’re into catching rays and listening to the surf on one of the Algarve’s many beaches, getting a massage at one of the region’s numerous resorts, playing a leisurely 18 holes at a local golf course or participating in adrenaline-inducing watersports, the Algarve has what you’re after.

©Shutterstock.com

Porto

Average home price: $635,650

Porto, a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the banks of the Douro River, is another of Portugal’s significant historical cities. Visitors can wander through the narrow streets of its vibrant Ribeira district, taking in the sights and stories of its historic center. Don’t miss the chance to visit the city’s iconic São Francisco Church, a gothic gem with a breathtaking Baroque interior.

After seeing the city on foot, consider spending a day on the water, where you can take advantage of one of the historic cruises offered to tourists. Quaint but well-maintained boats move slowly along the banks as the city drifts by, letting you experience the view from the slow-moving, deep-blue waters of the Douro River.

For those who drink, no visit to Porto would be complete without a trip to the cellars where world-renowned Port wine is aged to perfection.

Braga

Average home price: $369,650

Braga, Portugal’s third-largest city, offers an intriguing blend of past and present. It’s an elegant, serene city that’s often called the “Rome of Portugal” for the many Baroque churches scattered throughout its winding streets.

It’s a walker’s paradise, with many timeless narrow lanes that are off-limits to vehicles, leading to flourishing plazas and one grand church after another. Lively and picturesque religious festivals like Semana Santa (Holy Week) don’t happen all year, but there are plenty of attractions for the less devout, including trendy cafes, upscale boutiques and restaurants serving world-class cuisine.

Olga Tarasyuk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coimbra

Average home price: $799,360

Coimbra is an ancient university town with a long and complex history, architectural gems and an energetic student vibe. If culture is your thing, a visit to the iconic Biblioteca Joanina at the University of Coimbra should be on your list of stops.

With a stately grandeur, whitewashed walls and a unique roofline featuring Baroque details, this library vividly portrays Coimbra’s past while maintaining the enduring pursuit of knowledge. It’s at once imposing, lively and vibrant, thanks to the many university students who study in the city.

Elena Estellés / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Évora

Average home price: $405,390

Another of Portugal’s charming UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Évora is another city with more than its share of historical significance.

A leisurely stroll through its delightfully narrow, maze-like cobblestone streets will show you a fascinating blend of Roman ruins, medieval churches and quintessential whitewashed houses. The Roman Temple is sure to evoke a sense of awe, while the eerie beauty of the Chapel of Bones offers a beautiful, if somewhat grim, reflection on the impermanence of life.

Make time to wander through the city’s lovely and captivating squares, where life goes on against the backdrop of ancient history.

alxpin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Obidos

Average home price: $747,000

The name of this charming historic town comes from the Latin oppidum, which literally means “walled city.” With its medieval castle looming majestically over this quiet and almost overlooked treasure, Obidos is one of Europe’s best medieval walled towns, and it’s still home to about 2,000 permanent inhabitants.

Its labyrinth of narrow, cobbled streets lined with traditional whitewashed houses is only about 50 miles north of Portugal’s capital city, making it a popular day trip for tourists staying in Lisbon.

Pam McLean / Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, Inc.

How Do You Say ‘Welcome Home’ in Portuguese?

If you’re considering buying a vacation home in Europe, Portugal should be at the top of your list. It presents a diverse mix of destinations catering to broad interests and various budgets.

Whether you’re into the bustling but relaxed vibes of its cities, enamored with the many stunning Atlantic beachfronts Portugal offers, intrigued by historic towns or in search of pristine natural beauty, there’s a place in this beautiful country for you to fall in love with.

With a warm and welcoming culture, delectable cuisine, a sociable population and enticing tax benefits for international homebuyers, Portugal can serve as an unparalleled location for your European home away from home. Bem-vindo a casa!

