Here’s the Cost of Living in 10 Arizona Cities — Could You Afford To Live There?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees because of its warm, sunny climate and moderate prices, but these days, it’s a magnet for all kinds of newcomers. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Cactus State ranked No. 7 in population growth between 2022 and 2023, having added 65,660 residents during that period.

For You: Barbara Corcoran — 3 Cities To Invest In Real Estate Now Before Prices Skyrocket

Find Out: 4 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Separate research from the U.S. Census Bureau found that Arizona ranked third in the country for job growth and fifth for economic growth. The state’s population is about 7.4 million, and roughly 42% of adults are college-educated. The median household income is $69,056, slightly lower than the national average.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of living costs, Arizona ranks somewhere near the middle of the pack, although exactly where in the middle depends on who you ask. A report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center ranked Arizona 37th in the nation for affordability based on housing, grocery, utility, transportation, healthcare and other costs. That means only 13 states and the District of Columbia were more expensive in 2023.

Housing in the Cactus State is 18% higher than the national average, according to RentCafe. Those costs can go even higher in some parts of Arizona. In Scottsdale, for example, Zillow estimates that average home values are more than double the national average.

But a different analysis conducted by Doxo ranked Arizona 21st out of 50 states in terms of average monthly spending. According to that analysis, Arizonans spend an average of $2,184 in household bills a month, or 2.7% higher than the national average of $2,126.

Here’s a look at what you can expect to spend on bills each month in the priciest Arizona cities and suburbs.

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

Paradise Valley

Average monthly household expenses : $3,403

Pct. of household income used for bills: 24%

Story continues

Scottsdale

Average monthly household expenses : $3,067

Pct. of household income used for bills: 33%

Learn More: Don’t Buy a House in These 3 Cities Facing a ‘Climate Change Real Estate Bubble’

Cave Creek

Average monthly household expenses : $2,847

Pct. of household income used for bills: 29%

Litchfield Park

Average monthly household expenses : $2,707

Pct. of household income used for bills: 29%

Queen Creek

Average monthly household expenses : $2,686

Pct. of household income used for bills: 28%

Goodyear

Average monthly household expenses : $2,611

Pct. of household income used for bills: 32%

Laveen

Average monthly household expenses : $2,598

Pct. of household income used for bills: 32%

Gilbert

Average monthly household expenses : $2,532

Pct. of household income used for bills: 26%

Chandler

Average monthly household expenses : $2,493

Pct. of household income used for bills: 30%

Flagstaff

Average monthly household expenses : $2,411

Pct. of household income used for bills: 42%

Source: Doxo, Cost of Living in Arizona — Cities where Household Expenses are Highest and Lowest in 2024

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Cost of Living in 10 Arizona Cities — Could You Afford To Live There?