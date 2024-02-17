Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 16, 2024

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-1.79 EPS, expectations were $-0.79. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

I would now like to turn the conference over to Roger Hendriksen, Director of Investor Relations.

Jeff Edwards: Thanks, Roger, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate the opportunity to review our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and provide an update on our outlook for 2024 and beyond. To begin on slide five, I'd like to highlight some key data points that we believe are reflective of our strong commitment to operational excellence and our core company values. In 2023, we continued to deliver world-class results in terms of product quality, program launches, and service for our customers. This is reflected by our 98% green product quality scorecards and 97% green program launch scorecards. Even more importantly, we had our best year ever in terms of employee safety. For the full year 2023, our safety incident rate was just 0.32 per 200,000 hours worked, surpassing our previous best for 2022 and well below the world-class benchmark of 0.57.

We're especially proud of our 24 plants that completed the year with a perfect safety record of zero reportable incidents. The dedicated teams in these plants continue to affirm that our long-term goal of zero safety incidents is achievable. We also delivered strong revenue growth in 2023 through a combination of new program launches and successful implementation of sustainable pricing. Overall, our total sales increased by 12%, significantly outpacing industry production. I want to thank our commercial team for their achievements during the year as they worked closely with our customers to ensure we receive fair value for the products and services we provide. In addition to the top-line growth, we had another solid year in improving operating efficiencies.

Our manufacturing and purchasing teams combined to deliver $56 million in cost savings through defined lean programs and initiatives. Combining increased operating efficiencies with our enhanced commercial agreements, we were able to more than offset continuing inflation headwinds and deliver over 500 basis points of improvement in gross margin for the year. Importantly, the margin expansion is continuing in all of our operating segments. And for the first time, all four segments were profitable at the EBITDA level for the full year. We've made a lot of progress over the past two years, but we recognize we have more work to do. We expect to build on the successes of 2023 to drive further value for all of our stakeholders in 2024. Turning to page six, complementing our focus on manufacturing efficiency and customer service excellence is our commitment to doing business the right way.

With uncompromised honesty, transparency, and integrity. This is one of our core values, is an important component of our overall company culture. It's who we are. Several weeks ago, we were pleased to once again be named to Newsweek's list of America's most responsible companies. We see this type of recognition as an external acknowledgement of the quality of our company culture and how we conduct ourselves every day. We believe our culture is key to recruiting and retaining the best talent in our industry. And further, when combined with world-class technology and customer service, it's an important factor in winning and retaining business from our customers around the world. Now let me turn the call over to Jon to review the financial details of the quarter.

Jon Banas: Thanks, Jeff, and good morning, everyone. In the next few slides, I'll cover the details of our quarterly and full-year financial results, put some context around some of the key items that impacted earnings, and then provide some color on our cash flow, balance sheet, and liquidity. So please turn to slide eight. On slide eight, we show a summary of our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 with comparisons to the prior year. Fourth quarter 2023 sales totaled $673.6 million, an increase of 3.7% versus the fourth quarter of last year. We were able to achieve this growth despite the lost sales related to the UAW work stoppage and the sale of our technical rubber business in Europe, as well as our share of a joint venture in Asia earlier this year, or earlier last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2023 was $27.6 million, or 4.1% of sales. Essentially in line with our results for the fourth quarter of 2022, despite the impacts of the strike. On a U.S. GAAP basis, we incurred a net loss of $55.2 million in the fourth quarter. This included certain non-cash charges for pension settlements, restructuring, and asset impairments. Excluding these and other special items, we incurred an adjusted net loss of $31.1 million, or $1.79 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023. This compared to an adjusted net loss of $31.9 million, or $1.85 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, our sales totaled $2.8 billion, an increase of 11.5% versus 2022. Again, the main drivers of the increase were favorable volume and mix, and our new enhanced commercial agreements with the UAW strike and the divestitures being partial offsets.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year came in at $167.1 million, compared to $37.9 million for the full year 2022. Favorable volume and mix, including sustainable price adjustments and inflation recoveries, improved operational efficiencies, and lower raw material costs were the key drivers of the improvement. Continuing inflationary pressures, unfavorable foreign exchange, and higher performance-related compensation were partial offsets. Full year net loss was $202 million. This included the loss we incurred on refinancing and extinguishment of debt, restructuring expenses, pension settlement charges, and other special items. Adjusted for the net impact of these items, we incurred a net loss for the year of $82.3 million, or $4.74 per diluted share.

This is a significant improvement when compared to the adjusted net loss of $171.5 million, or $9.98 per diluted share we recorded in 2022. From a CapEx perspective, we spent $80.7 million in 2023, which is around 2.9% of sales. This compared to CapEx of $71 million, or 2.8% of sales in 2022. Moving to slide nine. The charts on slide nine and 10 quantify the significant drivers of the year-over-year changes in our sales and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and the full year, respectively. For sales in the fourth quarter, favorable volume and mix, including customer price adjustments and recoveries, increased sales by $25 million. This was net of approximately $31 million in lost sales related to the UAW strike. Foreign exchange added $11 million, while divestitures were an offset of $11 million.

For adjusted EBITDA, favorable volume and mix, including price adjustments and inflation recoveries, added $8 million in the quarter. This was net of approximately $10 million from lost volume related to the UAW strike. Manufacturing and purchasing efficiencies accounted for another $15 million of the improved results. These improvements were offset by $17 million of general inflation, such as wage increases and higher energy expenses, and $12 million in other items, including certain year-end accrual adjustments. Moving to slide 10. For the full year, favorable volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, and recoveries increased our sales by $315 million. The full year sales impact of the UAW strike, which is included here, was approximately $34 million.

Unfavorable foreign exchange impacted sales by $5 million, and the divestiture for our technical rubber business in Europe, as well as our share of a joint venture in Asia, further offset sales growth by $20 million combined. For full year adjusted EBITDA, the positive factors included $171 million from improved volume and mix, including customer price adjustments and inflation recoveries, $56 million from improved manufacturing and purchasing efficiencies, and $25 million in lower material costs. These improvements were partially offset by $65 million in higher wages and general inflation, $18 million in unfavorable exchange, and $40 million in other items, including higher performance-based compensation year-over-year. The EBITDA impact of the UAW strike was approximately $11 million, which we included in the volume and mix category.

Moving to slide 11. We were pleased to end the year with strong free cash flow of $62 million in the fourth quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $79.7 million, an increase of $105.5 million compared to the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by improved net cash earnings and changes in working capital as we were able to leverage the more stable production environment versus the prior year to better optimize inventories and accounts receivable, as well as focusing on the collection of customer tooling receivables. Capital expenditures came in at $17.6 million for the quarter as we continue our intense focus on cash preservation and improving asset utilization. With cash on hand of $154.8 million and an additional $162.4 million of availability on our revolving credit facility, we ended the year with total liquidity of $317.2 million.

Based on our current outlook and expectations for light vehicle production, improving operating efficiencies, and somewhat moderating inflation pressures, we believe our current cash on hand, expected future cash generation, and access to flexible credit facilities will provide ample resources to make required interest payments and support our ongoing operations. That concludes my prepared comments, so let me turn it back over to Jeff.

Jeff Edwards: Thanks, Jon. And to wrap up our discussion this morning, I want to share a few thoughts regarding our near-term and longer-term outlook and why I remain extremely optimistic about our opportunities ahead. Moving to slide 13. One reason I'm optimistic is our culture of innovation and our success in bringing new technologies to market. In 2023, we were awarded $176 million in new business associated with our innovation products. We believe the reason is clear. We're adding value for our customers through new product innovations that solve technical challenges and help them achieve their sustainability objectives. Our digital tools and technologies are helping us bring new ideas and solutions into the market faster than ever before.

And we're pushing to even go faster. Not necessarily because our customers demand that we be faster, but because our technological advancements enable them to be faster. More than ever, our innovations, digital tools, and technical capabilities are driving opportunities and extending our competitive advantage. As always, we want to thank our customers for the continued trust and support. Turning to slide 14, one of the innovations we've recently introduced is the integrated coolant manifold. We have already sold this technology to a major customer for application on a significant electric vehicle platform, but it is adaptable to all types of vehicle, ice, hybrid, or battery electric. The use of the manifold provides an elegant but simplified fluid delivery configuration that reduces assembly connections, helps stabilize fluid pressures, and allows for enhanced airflow to optimize thermal management.

This technology can be paired with our new eCoFlow Technology to drive even further efficiencies within the thermal management system. And while these technologies solve problems and reduce costs for our customers, they create increased content per vehicle and growth opportunity for Cooper-Standard. Turning to slide 15, in our sealing business, a rapidly growing innovation is our FlushSeal Technology. FlushSeal offers enhanced vehicle aesthetics and improved aerodynamics with only minor changes to the traditional door architecture. The technology was recognized as a finalist in the Society of Plastics Engineers Automotive Innovation Awards last year. But more importantly than industry awards are the customer program awards. We've already received contract awards for this technology on nine customer programs with more on the way.

These program awards with a variety of new and well-established OEMs around the globe. Turning to slide 16, we're pleased to recently announce that we had expanded our Fortrex license agreement in the footwear industry and to finally be able to disclose that our partner in that agreement is NIKE. As we disclosed in that announcement, the expanded agreement grants NIKE a limited exclusivity for the use of Fortrex in the footwear industry. It also allows NIKE to develop their own proprietary extensions of Fortrex technology for potential use in additional product lines and applications. The volume-based financial terms of the agreement remain in place. So as Nike expands their use of Fortrex, it creates upside financial opportunity for Cooper-Standard.

We believe this expanded agreement is further validation of the significant potential opportunities that our Fortrex technology offers. Of course, we're also continuing our own development of new versions of Fortrex for automotive applications, including MicroDense Fortrex and ED65 Fortrex that offer lower weight, improved compression set, increased design flexibility, and advantaged carbon footprints. Our enhanced Fortrex automotive portfolio will be rolling out to the markets this year and next year, which will be key to capturing additional sales and market share in automotive ceiling. Turning to slide 17, in 2023, our industrial and specialty group made significant progress in optimizing that business and setting the stage for accelerated profitable growth.

This business, like many others, faced several challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic. Supply chains were disrupted, tight labor markets led to high employee turnover and reduced productivity in our plant. And market demand for industrial products, frankly, was weak. The ISG team has done a great job in resolving these issues and they are now in the process of executing a new advanced marketing strategy to leverage digital marketing techniques to regain and expand market share. Key markets in focus are the high growth industrial segments of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, major appliances, agricultural, and construction. In addition, ISG is leveraging all of the best manufacturing practices and digital tools that have been developed and deployed to optimize our automotive operations.

With these operational improvements in place, we expect ISG to achieve an average growth rate in excess of over 20% the next three years and deliver adjusted EBITDA margins well in excess of 10% over that same period. Turning to slide 18, the successful turnaround of ISG is part of our continuing focus on controlling costs and optimizing our operations globally. We've made excellent progress in reducing fixed costs, which we expect to leverage to drive increasing profitability as global production volumes continue to ramp up. We're maintaining our commitment to fix unprofitable businesses and concentrate company resources in the area that provide the greatest opportunities for future growth and improve cash flow. In some cases, the best opportunity for improving cash flow may be through exiting a business.

As we have done in the past, that remains an option as well. Turning to slide 19, to conclude this morning, let me provide a little color on the guidance we published in our press release yesterday afternoon. Our expectations for 2024 are for further margin expansion and more modest top line growth. Current forecasts suggest that global light vehicle production will be similar to last year. With our strong customer mix, new program launches, and increasing content per vehicle, we expect our growth to outpace the industry in each of our key markets. We also expect to drive further cost savings through improved operating efficiencies and lean initiatives that will enable us to offset continued inflationary pressures. To achieve our targets for the year, we need to continue to deliver world-class products and services and successfully negotiate with our customers to renew the small portion of our commercial agreements that don't automatically carry forward from last year.

I'm confident that we will. Looking out beyond 2024, we see a lot of positive data points today that suggests significant upside opportunity for the automotive industry overall and for Cooper-Standard specifically in the coming years. Record numbers of new licensed drivers, record high average age of the vehicle fleet in the U.S. Light vehicle inventories that despite recent improvements remain well below historical averages, all suggest consumer demand for new cars will remain strong and production will have to increase to keep up with these supportive dynamics. I'm increasingly confident that we can and will achieve our longer term targets for profit margins and return on investment. Operator, let's open the lines for questions.

Operator: Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Kirk Ludtke from Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

