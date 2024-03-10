Continental's (ETR:CON) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 47% on the 2nd of May to €2.20, up from last year's comparable payment of €1.50. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Continental's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Continental was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 125.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from €2.25 total annually to €1.50. The dividend has shrunk at around 4.0% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Continental's EPS has declined at around 17% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Continental's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Continental will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Continental that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

