Should You Consider Selling S&P Global (SPGI)?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Global Discovery Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund’s Investor Class APFDX returned 8.40%, Advisor Class APDDX posted a return of 8.37%, and Institutional Class APHDX returned 8.48%, compared to an 8.20% return for the MSCI All Country World Index. Broad-based security selection contributions across health care, consumer staples, industrials, and consumer discretionary drove the fund's outperformance in the quarter. This was partially offset by information technology. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Artisan Global Discovery Fund highlighted stocks like S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) offers credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. S&P Global Inc.'s (NYSE:SPGI) one-month return was 3.15%, and its shares gained 12.62% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On July 2, 2024, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) stock closed at $450.45 per share with a market capitalization of $140.819 billion.

Artisan Global Discovery Fund stated the following regarding S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in its Q1 2024 investor letter:

"We ended our investment campaigns in BJ’s Wholesale Club, Moncler and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the quarter. We assumed shares of S&P Global when it merged with IHS Markit. S&P Global is one of the largest credit rating agencies globally and a provider of benchmarks, data and analytics for the global capital and commodities markets. The company has gone through a free cash flow expansion period due to cost-cutting exercises driven by the merger. However, we believe that opportunity is maturing. Furthermore, recent earnings results displayed disappointing forward guidance, including lower rating revenue growth. Given the slowdown in the profit cycle, we decided to exit our position."

