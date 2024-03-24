What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in These 50 Major East Coast Cities

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Figuring out where you plan to retire is just as important as when you will retire, based on the varying costs of living around the United States. The coastal sides of the United States are popular for many reasons, with the East Coast offering a wide variety of cities to choose from with unique attributes and affordable options. If you don’t mind white winters and humid summers, many East Coast cities offer amenities that make retirement especially enjoyable — from cultural offerings to outdoor activities to nightlife and much more.

To find what a comfortable retirement will cost you in the most populated East Coast cities, GOBankingRates defined the East Coast as Florida, New York, North Carolina, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Connecticut and New Hampshire. It then sourced the total population for the top 100 most populated cities using the U.S. Census’ American Community Survey.

Key expenditures were calculated using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to determine the cost of living including healthcare, transportation, utilities, groceries, and miscellaneous expenses. Rent expenses were sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index, and Social Security benefits info from the Social Security Administration. Other info included livability scores from Area Vibes.

Total costs of retirement were calculated based on the amount needed for the years between age 67 and 77. Find out which cities offer the most comfortable retirement.

©Shutterstock.com

50. Worcester, Massachusetts

Total cost of expenditures : $270,447

Total cost of rent : $261,879

Total cost of living for retirement: $532,326

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

49. Charleston, South Carolina

Total cost of expenditures : $243,985

Total cost of rent : $279,756

Total cost of living for retirement: $523,741

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

48. Augusta, Georgia

Total cost of expenditures : $238,262

Total cost of rent : $165,321

Total cost of living for retirement: $403,583

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Palm Coast, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $203,124

Total cost of rent : $266,050

Total cost of living for retirement: $469,174

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

46. Springfield, Massachusetts

Total cost of expenditures : $260,857

Total cost of rent : $214,995

Total cost of living for retirement: $475,852

Pictured: Boston

©Shutterstock.com

45. Hartford, Connecticut

Total cost of expenditures : $287,676

Total cost of rent : $191,791

Total cost of living for retirement: $479,467

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

44. Nashua, New Hampshire

Total cost of expenditures : $263,290

Total cost of rent : $271,797

Total cost of living for retirement: $535,086

61242142 / Shutterstock.com

43. Rochester, New York

Total cost of expenditures : $278,677

Total cost of rent : $179,919

Total cost of living for retirement: $458,595

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Manchester, New Hampshire

Total cost of expenditures : $262,386

Total cost of rent : $250,767

Total cost of living for retirement: $513,153

ferrantraite / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Tampa, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $251,256

Total cost of rent : $283,295

Total cost of living for retirement: $534,551

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Providence, Rhode Island

Total cost of expenditures : $252,997

Total cost of rent : $274,680

Total cost of living for retirement: $527,677

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

39. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Total cost of expenditures : $272,851

Total cost of rent : $243,638

Total cost of living for retirement: $516,489

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

38. Waterbury, Connecticut

Total cost of expenditures : $290,616

Total cost of rent : $184,642

Total cost of living for retirement: $475,258

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

37. Roswell, Georgia

Total cost of expenditures : $251,159

Total cost of rent : $250,089

Total cost of living for retirement: $501,248

O.C Ritz / Shutterstock.com

36. Suffolk, Virginia

Total cost of expenditures : $259,304

Total cost of rent : $213,067

Total cost of living for retirement: $472,371

©Shutterstock.com

35. Davie, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $222,693

Total cost of rent : $318,709

Total cost of living for retirement: $541,402

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Syracuse, New York

Total cost of expenditures : $283,985

Total cost of rent : $177,263

Total cost of living for retirement: $461,248

Freer / Shutterstock.com

33. Clearwater, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $255,186

Total cost of rent : $261,644

Total cost of living for retirement: $516,830

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Portsmouth, Virginia

Total cost of expenditures : $246,370

Total cost of rent : $195,982

Total cost of living for retirement: $442,352

©Shutterstock.com

31. Hampton, Virginia

Total cost of expenditures : $248,135

Total cost of rent : $198,379

Total cost of living for retirement: $446,515

Javier_Art_Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Deltona, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $204,008

Total cost of rent : $246,575

Total cost of living for retirement: $450,583

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Total cost of expenditures : $253,864

Total cost of rent : $178,929

Total cost of living for retirement: $432,793

Kruck20 / iStock.com

28. Orlando, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $255,575

Total cost of rent : $258,189

Total cost of living for retirement: $513,764

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Columbia, South Carolina

Total cost of expenditures : $256,608

Total cost of rent : $194,825

Total cost of living for retirement: $451,432

Cooltapes / Wikimedia Commons

26. Brandon, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $256,696

Total cost of rent : $267,950

Total cost of living for retirement: $524,646

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

25. Athens, Georgia

Total cost of expenditures : $242,261

Total cost of rent : $240,675

Total cost of living for retirement: $482,936

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Charlotte, North Carolina

Total cost of expenditures : $247,547

Total cost of rent : $233,973

Total cost of living for retirement: $481,520

fotoVoyager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Riverview, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $214,365

Total cost of rent : $294,642

Total cost of living for retirement: $509,007

Pictured: Orlando

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Baltimore

Total cost of expenditures : $240,042

Total cost of rent : $210,631

Total cost of living for retirement: $450,673

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

21. St. Petersburg, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $258,749

Total cost of rent : $270,506

Total cost of living for retirement: $529,255

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Atlanta

Total cost of expenditures : $250,326

Total cost of rent : $251,092

Total cost of living for retirement: $501,418

19. Plantation, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $220,034

Total cost of rent : $325,234

Total cost of living for retirement: $545,268

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Newport News, Virginia

Total cost of expenditures : $248,908

Total cost of rent : $186,837

Total cost of living for retirement: $435,745

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto / iStock.com

17. Savannah, Georgia

Total cost of expenditures : $243,927

Total cost of rent : $234,354

Total cost of living for retirement: $478,280

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

16. Buffalo, New York

Total cost of expenditures : $269,371

Total cost of rent : $168,666

Total cost of living for retirement: $438,037

Scott Richie / Flickr.com

15. Concord, North Carolina

Total cost of expenditures : $246,343

Total cost of rent : $236,290

Total cost of living for retirement: $482,633

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

14. Sunrise, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $221,634

Total cost of rent : $325,549

Total cost of living for retirement: $547,183

Pictured: Sarasota

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

13. Gainesville, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $257,247

Total cost of rent : $208,163

Total cost of living for retirement: $442,205

©Shutterstock.com

12. High Point, North Carolina

Total cost of expenditures : $241,834

Total cost of rent : $200,371

Total cost of living for retirement: $442,205

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

11. Macon, Georgia

Total cost of expenditures : $244,891

Total cost of rent : $162,181

Total cost of living for retirement: $407,071

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Roanoke, Virginia

Total cost of expenditures : $250,516

Total cost of rent : $167,982.

Total cost of living for retirement: $418,499

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

9. Jacksonville, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $249,609

Total cost of rent : $211,223

Total cost of living for retirement: $460,832

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

8. Durham, North Carolina

Total cost of expenditures : $249,646

Total cost of rent : $219,447

Total cost of living for retirement: $469,094

Davel5957 / iStock.com

7. Norfolk, Virginia

Total cost of expenditures : $253,048

Total cost of rent : $196,622

Total cost of living for retirement: $449,670

©Shutterstock.com

6. Richmond, Virginia

Total cost of expenditures :$264,003

Total cost of rent : $199,788

Total cost of living for retirement: $463,791

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

5. Tallahassee, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $254,325

Total cost of rent : $191,108

Total cost of living for retirement: $445,433

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Raleigh, North Carolina

Total cost of expenditures : $248,509

Total cost of rent : $219,680

Total cost of living for retirement: $468,189

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Lakeland, Florida

Total cost of expenditures : $192,643

Total cost of rent : $233,165

Total cost of living for retirement: $425,808

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Greensboro, North Carolina

Total cost of expenditures : $240,975

Total cost of rent :$185,054

Total cost of living for retirement: $426,029

Kruck20 / iStock.com

1. Cary, North Carolina

Total cost of expenditures : $249,299

Total cost of rent : $228,572

Total cost of living for retirement: $477,871

Pictured: Downtown Raleigh, near Cary

Methodology: In order to find what a comfortable retirement will cost you in the most populated East Coast cities, GOBankingRates started by defining the East Coast as the states; Florida, New York, North Carolina, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, and sourced the total population for the top 100 most populated cities using the US Census’s American Community Survey. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; [1] Grocery cost of living index, [2] Healthcare cost of living index, [3] Utilities cost of living index, [4] Transportation cost of living index, [5] Miscellaneous cost of living index all sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, [4] Average expenditure costs for someone aged 65 or older sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, [5] December 2023 average rent cost sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index, [6] livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, and the [7] Social Security Benefits as sourced from the Social Security Administration. This document assumes a person starts collecting retirement at age 67 for the full benefits amount and lives to the average life expectancy for a US citizen at age 77, giving 11 years of retirement. Using the average Social Security Benefits by age the average total Social Security Benefits amount can be calculated. Using the cost of living indexes and the average expenditure cost, the expenditure costs for each city can be calculated to show each cities individual cost of living for people aged 65 and over. The total expenditure costs for the 11 years of retirement and the total Social Security Benefits received can be calculated to find the remaining amount someone needs to have to afford retirement in each of these major East Coast cities. The total cost of expenditures was scored, the total cost of rent was scored, and the livability index was scored with all the scores being combined and sorted to show the best and cheapest places to retire within the most populated East Coast cities. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 31, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in These 50 Major East Coast Cities