Colruyt to sell part of stake in Virya Energy and entirety of Dreambaby

(Reuters) - Belgian retailer Colruyt said on Tuesday it would sell about 30% of its stake in energy company Virya Energy to its majority shareholder Korys, and the entirety of Dreambaby to Supra Bazar.

The Virya deal is based on an equity value of about 600 million euros ($650.64 million), Colruyt said in a statement, adding it would book a cash inflow of about 180 million in its 2023/24 financial year.

The deal would also result in a one-off impact on its net result, the company added.

Virya - founded by Colruyt and Korys in 2019 - is active in developing, constructing and operating renewable energy infrastructure with a focus on onshore wind.

"Virya Energy's ambition is to continue to invest in other technologies beyond onshore wind energy, such as solar energy and hydrogen, and to expand its reach into new operations and new geographical areas," the Colruyt statement said.

Separately, Colruyt said it had reached an agreement with Belgium's Supra Bazar to sell 100% of shares in baby items company Dreambaby.

The transaction is intended to be finalised by the summer, Colruyt said, adding it would not disclose financial details.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

