Coherent Corp CEO Vincent D. Mattera Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Coherent Corp (NYSE:COHR), a leading provider of lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions in a wide range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Vincent D. Mattera Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company on April 15, 2024.

The transaction was executed at a price of $53.1 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $265,500. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in Coherent Corp has been adjusted accordingly in the company's records.

Over the past year, Vincent D. Mattera Jr. has sold a cumulative total of 71,000 shares of Coherent Corp and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Coherent Corp reveals a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 27 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

On the valuation front, Coherent Corp's shares were trading at $53.1 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.912 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $55.75, Coherent Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Coherent Corp may consider monitoring insider transaction activities as part of their analysis of the company's stock performance and valuation.

