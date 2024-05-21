Is Coconino County the Largest County in the US by Area?

We recently prepared a comprehensive report of 20 Largest Counties in the US by Area. Clickhere to see the free report.

Situated in the central region of northern Arizona, Coconino County spans 18,661 square miles. Back in the day, in 1891, Coconino County was split off from Yavapai County by the 16th Territorial Assembly. During this same year, Flagstaff, a city in Arizona, was also promoted to the permanent county seat from the temporary one, with a vote of 419 to 97.

A Brief Look at The History

Since the 16th century, the area that is now classified as Coconino County area was being crossed by Spanish expeditions. In the1820s and 1830s, fur trappers and traders also started crossing the area. Then, in the 1870s, cattle and sheep ranching became popular in the area. Nearly a decade later, in the 1880s, the railroad began serving this area and became the reason why the lumber business boomed there.

By the time the decision to form this county was made in 1891, the area had already been thriving and had substantial economic importance. Moreover, citizens in northern Yavapai County had also been petitioning for this decision.

The Present Day Coconino

Today, Coconino County stands as the largest county in Arizona by land area. On the other hand, Flagstaff is still the county seat and has become the largest city by population in Coconino County of Arizona, housing a total of 76,960 people. Flagstaff is also home to the Northern Arizona University and is one of the 20 Most Visited Cities in the US by Foreign Travelers.

According to the Coconino County map, the county is characterized by a rugged landscape, with mountains, canyons, and thick forests of various tree types including pine, spruce, aspen, and oak. It also houses many scenic sites, with the most popular one being the Grand Canyon National Park. Moreover, 38% of the land is home to the Navajo, Hopi, Paiute, Havasupai, and Hualapai tribes.

It is also interesting to note that although it's large in size, Coconino is rather sparsely populated as a county, with a population of only about 144,472 people, according to the Census Bureau’s July 1, 2023 estimates. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) report published in 2023, the county saw a decline in death rates and growth in birth rates in 2022. Moreover, according to the county’s economic recovery dashboard, the poverty levels have decreased, the median household income has increased, and small business revenues have also seen positive growth.

Largest Employers in Coconino County

According to data from the Office of Economic Opportunity, the labor force in the county comprises 72,223 individuals. Of these, the largest employers include Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff Medical Center, W L Gore, and Aramark Corp (NYSE:ARMK).

Of these, Northern Arizona University had 3,500 total jobs according to 2019 data, while Aramark Corp (NYSE:ARMK) had 1,330 jobs. In 2022, Aramark Corp (NYSE:ARMK) acquired the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim, as part of its acquisition spree of companies owned by Scottsdale company Forever Resorts.

Other than these companies and organizations, there are about over 3,800 businesses currently operating in Coconino County, including big names in the retail industry, such as Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT), which have a market cap of $341.12 billion and $521.07 billion respectively.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) are ranked among the key players in the United States retail industry. In Coconino, the retail industry thrives equally well, offering the sixth largest number of jobs within the county, and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have around 2-3 stores each in Flagstaff alone.

Is Coconino County the Largest in the US by Area?

Coconino County is not the largest county in the US by area. With an area of 18,616 square miles, it is the 11th largest on our list of the 20 Largest Counties in the US by Area.

