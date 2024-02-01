Coastal Financial Corp (CCB) Reports Mixed Results Amid Economic Challenges

Net Income : Q4 net income fell to $9.0 million from $10.3 million in Q3, but annual net income rose to $44.6 million from $40.6 million in the previous year.

Total Assets : Increased by $75.1 million in Q4, reaching $3.75 billion, and saw a significant annual rise of $608.9 million.

Loan Growth : Total loans rose by $59.1 million in Q4, with a notable $398.8 million increase over the year.

Deposits : Grew by $70.7 million in Q4, with a substantial annual increase of $542.8 million.

Net Interest Margin : Experienced a decrease to 6.61% in Q4 from 7.10% in the previous quarter.

Cost of Deposits: Increased to 3.36% in Q4, reflecting the impact of rising interest rates.

On January 30, 2024, Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCB) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. The Everett, Washington-based bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Coastal Community Bank, reported a mixed set of financial figures, reflecting both the resilience and the challenges faced in a dynamic economic environment.

Company Overview

Coastal Financial Corp is a financial service provider engaged in offering banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates primarily through its community banking segment, offering a range of services including online banking, mobile banking, and various loan and deposit products.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The fourth quarter saw a dip in net income to $9.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, from $10.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted common share, in the previous quarter. However, the company's net income for the full year increased to $44.6 million, or $3.27 per diluted common share, from $40.6 million, or $3.01 per diluted common share, in the previous year. This performance highlights the company's ability to navigate a year marked by interest rate hikes, bank failures, and other economic challenges.

Despite these challenges, Coastal Financial Corp achieved growth in total assets, which rose by $75.1 million during the fourth quarter to $3.75 billion, and by $608.9 million over the year. The company's loan portfolio also expanded, with total loans increasing by $59.1 million in Q4 and by $398.8 million annually. However, the company faced pressure on its margin due to strategic adjustments in its loan portfolio, including the sale of $125.1 million in CCBX loans as part of a risk reduction and balance sheet optimization strategy.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

The growth in total assets and loans is a significant achievement for Coastal Financial Corp, particularly within the banking industry where asset and loan growth are key indicators of financial health and business expansion. The company's ability to increase deposits by $70.7 million in Q4 and by $542.8 million over the year also demonstrates its strength in attracting and retaining customer deposits, a crucial factor for liquidity and funding operations.

Key Financial Metrics

Coastal Financial Corp's financial results reveal several important metrics:

The Return on Average Assets (ROA) was 0.97% for Q4, indicating the company's profitability relative to its total assets.

The Return on Average Equity (ROE) stood at 12.35% for Q4, showing the profitability generated from shareholders' equity.

Net Interest Margin , a measure of the difference between the interest income generated and the amount of interest paid out to lenders, decreased to 6.61% in Q4.

The Cost of Deposits increased to 3.36% in Q4, reflecting the higher interest rates and the company's strategy to manage deposit costs.

Looking Ahead

CEO Eric Sprink commented on the company's strategic focus for 2024, emphasizing cost reduction through automation, leveraging technology gains, and optimizing the CCBX loan portfolio. While acknowledging short-term earnings pressure, Sprink highlighted the long-term stability and profitability expected from these strategic moves.

Coastal Financial Corp's detailed financial statements, including the Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement, are available in the full 8-K filing.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the complete filing for a comprehensive understanding of the company's financial position and future outlook.

