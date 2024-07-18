CNBC Drops “Last Call” From Weeknight Schedule
CNBC is dropping its effort to draw viewers to nighttime financial news programming, as it has canceled Last Call from its lineup effective immediately.
The 7 p.m. ET business show, anchored by Brian Sullivan, debuted in February of last year, replacing the network’s ambitious general news effort, The News with Shepard Smith.
At the time of its debut, CNBC saw it as a show that would draw viewers to a recap of the fresh topics of the day, as well as an outlook on the next day.
But in a memo to employees, Dan Colarusso, senior vice president of CNBC Business News, wrote that “this decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary as we realign resources to support other growth areas of our business.” The network concluded that the 7 p.m. ET time slot was not a natural destination for the CNBC audience.
Business day programming will conclude with Mad Money at 6 p.m., and alternative programming like Shark Tank will fill the timeslot.
“While this news is disappointing, I want to emphasize that this move is essential for our long-term success,” Colarusso wrote. “By redirecting our resources, we can invest more effectively in initiatives that will help drive innovation and expand our reach.”
Sullivan will continue as an anchor and senior national correspondent for the network. A source said the number of employees impacted is in the single digits and the network is seeking to identify other opportunities for them across the NBCU News Group.
