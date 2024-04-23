Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,011.72
    +139.76 (+0.64%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,070.55
    +59.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • DOW

    38,503.69
    +263.71 (+0.69%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7319
    +0.0018 (+0.25%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.35
    +1.45 (+1.77%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    90,485.55
    -332.51 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,427.60
    +12.84 (+0.91%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,335.90
    -10.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,002.64
    +35.17 (+1.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5980
    -0.0250 (-0.54%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,696.64
    +245.33 (+1.59%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.69
    -1.25 (-7.38%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,044.81
    +20.94 (+0.26%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,552.16
    +113.55 (+0.30%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6836
    -0.0014 (-0.20%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

S&P 500, NASDAQ NOTCH BIG WINS WITH TESLA EARNINGS ON DECK

Tech-focused investors prepare for fresh wave of earnings highlighted by struggling Tesla

CN Rail profits fall alongside container shipment revenue

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. says earnings slid last quarter amid higher labour costs and lower revenue from container shipments.

The country's largest railroad operator is reporting that net income feel nearly 10 per cent to $1.10 billion in the three months ended March 31 versus $1.22 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company says first-quarter revenue dipped by about one per cent to $4.25 billion from $4.31 billion the previous year.

CN says diluted earnings fell more than five per cent to $1.72 per share from $1.82 per share, roughly on par with analysts' expectations of $1.73 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEO Tracy Robinson says the company's growth opportunities are taking shape as the economy starts to ramp back up.

CN also says its board approved a second-quarter dividend of 84.5 cents per share that will be paid on June 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

The Canadian Press