Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN.A) Q1 2024 Earnings: Challenges Amid Growth Initiatives

Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $46 million, widening from a loss of $40 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved $211 million, a decrease from $218 million year-over-year.

Cash from Operating Activities: Increased to $81 million from $75 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD): Improved significantly to $52 million, compared to negative $4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Quarterly Dividend: Increased by 1.7% to $0.4102 per share for Q2 2024, aiming for annual growth in the 5% to 8% range through 2026.

Renewables Generation: Solar and wind generation sold increased to 3,962 MWh, up from 3,610 MWh in the previous year's quarter.

Liquidity: Total liquidity stood at $1,435 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease from $1,505 million at the end of 2023.

On May 9, 2024, Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) disclosed its first-quarter financial results through an 8-K filing. The company, a leading investor in energy infrastructure focusing on clean energy across North America, reported a net loss of $46 million for the quarter. This marks a deterioration from the $40 million loss recorded in the same period last year. Despite this, Clearway Energy reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2024 and announced a 1.7% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.4102 per share.

Financial Performance Overview

Clearway Energy's financial results for Q1 2024 were mixed. The company experienced a net loss, which was primarily attributed to higher depreciation expenses linked to newly operational growth projects. However, there were positive developments as well, including a significant improvement in Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD), which stood at $52 million compared to a negative $4 million in Q1 2023. This improvement was mainly due to lower debt service requirements and increased wind generation in certain facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $211 million, a slight decrease from $218 million in the previous year, impacted by the expiration of certain tolling agreements in the Conventional fleet. Nevertheless, cash from operating activities showed an upward trend, rising to $81 million from $75 million year-over-year, bolstered by higher distributions from unconsolidated affiliates and reduced interest payments.

Strategic Growth and Operational Highlights

Clearway Energy has been actively investing in growth projects, which include commitments to 55 MW of wind and 257 MW of solar plus storage projects. Notably, the company acquired the Cedar Creek wind project and committed to significant equity interests in Dan's Mountain Wind and Rosamond South I projects. These initiatives are expected to contribute positively to the company's asset CAFD in the coming years.

Operationally, the company reported a 10% increase in renewable generation in Q1 2024 compared to the same period last year, driven by new investments. The Conventional segment also saw improved performance with an equivalent availability factor of 86.3%, up from 74.4% in Q1 2023, primarily due to fewer maintenance outages.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2024, Clearway Energy's total liquidity was reported at $1,435 million, a decrease from $1,505 million at the end of 2023. This reduction was largely due to debt repayments and the execution of growth investments. The company's strategic financial management allows it to continue targeting annual dividend growth in the upper range of 5% to 8% through 2026 without the need for external capital.

Market and Future Outlook

Clearway Energy is navigating a complex market environment with strategic agility. The reaffirmation of its 2024 CAFD guidance at $395 million reflects confidence in its operational strategy and growth investments. The company's focus on diversifying its energy portfolio and securing long-term contracts for its conventional and renewable assets positions it well for sustainable growth despite current challenges.

In conclusion, while the net loss highlights ongoing challenges, Clearway Energy's strategic investments, improved cash distributions, and commitment to dividend growth demonstrate its resilience and forward-looking approach in the renewable energy sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Clearway Energy Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

