The City in Every State Where Your Paycheck Stretches the Furthest

It’s not unusual, particularly in today’s financial climate, for paychecks to come and quickly go towards paying monthly bills and covering other expenses. You might find yourself wondering if you’re just not living in a city where your paycheck can go the distance. Are there any cities where a paycheck can feasibly stretch anymore? The answer is yes — and even better, there’s one city in every state where money goes far.

To find out which U.S. cities your paycheck can stretch in, GOBankingRates sourced all the U.S. cities with a population of 30,000 or more people. For each city, GOBankingRates found several factors, including their median household income, total population, total households and cost of living indexes, and using a national average expenditure cost, calculated the average cost of living for each expenditure for each city. The total annual taxes paid and total annual expenditure costs were combined with the annual total amount removed from a salary calculated.

In alphabetical order, here’s the city in each U.S. state where your paycheck stretches the furthest.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Madison, Alabama

Total taxes paid: $33,181

Annual cost of living: $50,535

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $83,716

Median income: $118,132

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $34,416

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anchorage, Alaska

Total taxes paid: $20,645

Annual cost of living: $57,431

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $78,076

Median income: $95,731

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $17,655

mdurson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sahuarita, Arizona

Total taxes paid: $23,143

Annual cost of living: $48,845

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $71,987

Median income: $97,133

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $25,146

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sherwood, Arkansas

Total taxes paid: $17,871

Annual cost of living: $37,253

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $55,123

Median income: $74,917

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $19,794

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Dorado Hills, California

Total taxes paid: $50,279

Annual cost of living: $91,353

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $141,632

Median income: $156,126

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $14,494

bauhaus1000 / Getty Images

Erie, Colorado

Total taxes paid: $45,167

Annual cost of living: $74,823

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $119,991

Median income: $154,509

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $34,518

Ragesoss / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

West Hartford, Connecticut

Total taxes paid: $35,868

Annual cost of living: $60,001

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $95,870

Median income: $124,150

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $28,280

Smallbones / Wikimedia Commons

Newark, Delaware

Total taxes paid: $15,585

Annual cost of living: $50,394

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $65,979

Median income: $67,738

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $1,759

ajansen / Getty Images

Washington, DC

Total taxes paid: $28,290

Annual cost of living: $80,722

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $109,013

Median income: $101,722

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: -$7,291

Wirestock / Getty Images

Parkland, Florida

Total taxes paid: $49,750

Annual cost of living: $103,784

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $153,534

Median income: $188,544

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $35,010

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Evans, Georgia

Total taxes paid: $36,465

Annual cost of living: $50,976

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $87,440

Median income: $125,325

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $37,885

QuekZongYe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hilo, Hawaii

Total taxes paid: $19,981

Annual cost of living: $67,363

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $87,344

Median income: $75,589

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: -$11,755

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Meridian, Idaho

Total taxes paid: $24,531

Annual cost of living: $58,817

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $83,347

Median income: $93,296

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $9,949

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Plainfield, Illinois

Total taxes paid: $42,437

Annual cost of living: $50,213

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $92,650

Median income: $143,064

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $50,414

Huw Williams / Wikimedia Commons

Zionsville, Indiana

Total taxes paid: $43,246

Annual cost of living: $64,988

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $108,234

Median income: $152,788

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $44,554

Lynn Betts / USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services

Urbandale, Iowa

Total taxes paid: $31,688

Annual cost of living: $48,579

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $80,267

Median income: $111,888

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $31,621

Brylie Oxley / Wikimedia Commons

Leawood, Kansas

Total taxes paid: $54,699

Annual cost of living: $75,315

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $130,014

Median income: $174,779

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $44,765

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgetown, Kentucky

Total taxes paid: $17,588

Annual cost of living: $43,628

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $61,216

Median income: $74,530

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $13,314

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prairieville, Louisiana

Total taxes paid: $29,677

Annual cost of living: $46,559

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $76,235

Median income: $111,927

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $35,692

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lewiston, Maine

Total taxes paid: $11,290

Annual cost of living: $42,668

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $53,958

Median income: $54,317

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $359

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

Olney, Maryland

Total taxes paid: $50,824

Annual cost of living: $72,482

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $123,306

Median income: $166,541

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $43,235

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Westfield, Massachusetts

Total taxes paid: $19,394

Annual cost of living: $47,566

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $66,960

Median income: $78,307

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $11,347

©Wikimedia Commons

Troy, Michigan

Total taxes paid: $31,590

Annual cost of living: $54,060

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $85,650

Median income: $115,639

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $29,989

Mgwiki / Wikimedia Commons

Maple Grove, Minnesota

Total taxes paid: $37,683

Annual cost of living: $54,435

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $92,118

Median income: $127,001

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $34,883

Southern Kind Images / Shutterstock.com

Olive Branch, Mississippi

Total taxes paid: $24,134

Annual cost of living: $45,116

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $69,250

Median income: $93,762

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $24,512

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wildwood, Missouri

Total taxes paid: $43,209

Annual cost of living: $60,717

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $103,926

Median income: $147,508

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $43,582

Gary Tognoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Billings, Montana

Total taxes paid: $16,598

Annual cost of living: $50,875

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $67,473

Median income: $69,692

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $2,219

Lindasj22 / Shutterstock.com

Bellevue, Nebraska

Total taxes paid: $19,756

Annual cost of living: $46,552

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $66,308

Median income: $79,839

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $13,531

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Henderson, Nevada

Total taxes paid: $17,756

Annual cost of living: $58,697

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $76,253

Median income: $85,311

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $9,058

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dover, New Hampshire

Total taxes paid: $19,196

Annual cost of living: $60,453

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $79,649

Median income: $90,844

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $11,915

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

Westfield, New Jersey

Total taxes paid: $65,803

Annual cost of living: $104,973

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $170,776

Median income: $203,235

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $32,459

EKH-Pictures / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carlsbad, New Mexico

Total taxes paid: $17,978

Annual cost of living: $34,981

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $52,959

Median income: $77,209

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $24,250

bloodua / iStock.com

Commack, New York

Total taxes paid: $52,582

Annual cost of living: $78,249

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $130,831

Median income: $168,804

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $37,973

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Holly Springs, North Carolina

Total taxes paid: $35,973

Annual cost of living: $63,082

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $99,055

Median income: $127,755

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $28,700

YinYang / Getty Images

West Fargo, North Dakota

Total taxes paid: $22,302

Annual cost of living: $46,391

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $68,693

Median income: $96,929

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $28,236

Double I Media / Shutterstock.com

Dublin, Ohio

Total taxes paid: $44,810

Annual cost of living: $64,944

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $109,754

Median income: $158,363

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $48,609

Manuel Hurtado / Shutterstock.com

Edmond, Oklahoma

Total taxes paid: $24,928

Annual cost of living: $48,060

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $72,988

Median income: $96,389

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $23,401

M.O. Stevens / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Hillsboro, Oregon

Total taxes paid: $29,722

Annual cost of living: $63,476

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $93,197

Median income: $98,891

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $5,694

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

Total taxes paid: $25,693

Annual cost of living: $44,646

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $70,339

Median income: $102,177

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $31,838

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Warwick, Rhode Island

Total taxes paid: $18,971

Annual cost of living: $50,581

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $69,552

Median income: $81,009

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $11,458

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Goose Creek, South Carolina

Total taxes paid: $21,984

Annual cost of living: $44,732

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $66,716

Median income: $84,041

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $17,325

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Total taxes paid: $13,545

Annual cost of living: $45,809

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $59,353

Median income: $71,785

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $12,432

Kruck20 / Getty Images

Germantown, Tennessee

Total taxes paid: $34,522

Annual cost of living: $57,116

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $91,638

Median income: $140,429

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $48,791

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Southlake, Texas

Total taxes paid: $73,672

Annual cost of living: $109,269

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $182,941

Median income: $250,000

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $67,059

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Syracuse, Utah

Total taxes paid: $35,880

Annual cost of living: $61,947

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $97,827

Median income: $125,602

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $27,775

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Burlington, Vermont

Total taxes paid: $13,999

Annual cost of living: $67,491

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $81,490

Median income: $64,931

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: -$16,559

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Burke, Virginia

Total taxes paid: $53,848

Annual cost of living: $76,387

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $130,235

Median income: $172,432

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $42,197

4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sammamish, Washington

Total taxes paid: $59,666

Annual cost of living: $133,906

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $193,572

Median income: $215,047

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $21,475

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charleston, West Virginia

Total taxes paid: $12,434

Annual cost of living: $35,557

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $47,991

Median income: $58,902

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $10,911

Porterhse / Wikimedia Commons

Brookfield, Wisconsin

Total taxes paid: $34,086

Annual cost of living: $56,697

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $90,783

Median income: $121,837

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $31,054

amadeustx / Shutterstock.com

Gillette, Wyoming

Total taxes paid: $19,069

Annual cost of living: $48,105

Total cost (taxes & CoL): $67,174

Median income: $90,415

Leftover income after taxes & CoL: $23,241

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the country to find the city in each state where your paycheck goes the furthest. GOBankingRates started by finding [1] all the cities in the United States with a population of 30,000 people or more as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city the [2] median household income, [3] total population and [4] total households were also sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list, the cost of living indexes was sourced for multiple expenditures, including: [5] Grocery cost of living index, [6] Healthcare cost of living index, [7] Utilities cost of living index, [8] Transportation cost of living index and [9] Miscellaneous cost of living index, all sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. For each cost of living index, the respective [10] national average expenditure cost, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, was used to calculate the average cost of living for each expenditure for each city. Using the median household income, the federal tax income brackets, state income tax brackets and FICA tax, as sourced from Tax Foundation’s 2023 Tax Brackets, and using in-house calculators, the taxes paid can be calculated. By combining the total annual taxes paid and the total annual expenditure costs, an annual total amount that is removed from a salary can be calculated. The city in each state where your leftover savings is the highest was kept for this study to show the city in every state where your paycheck stretches the furthest. The total taxes paid, total cost of living cost, median household income, and income leftover savings were kept for a final rank. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The City in Every State Where Your Paycheck Stretches the Furthest