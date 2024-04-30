Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 26, 2024

Operator: Good day, and Welcome to the Cincinnati Financial First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dennis McDaniel, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.

Dennis McDaniel: Hello, this is Dennis McDaniel at Cincinnati Financial. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Late yesterday, we issued a news release on our results along with our supplemental financial package, including our quarter-end investment portfolio. To find copies of any of these documents, please visit our investor website cinfin.com/investors. The shortest route to the information is the Quarterly Results link in the Navigation menu on the far left. On this call, you'll first hear from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Johnston; and then from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell. After their prepared remarks, investors participating on the call may ask questions.

At that time, some responses may be made by others in the room with us, including President Steve Spray; Chief Investment Officer, Steve Soloria; and Cincinnati Insurance's Chief Claims Officer, Marc Schambow; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Theresa Hoffer. First, please note that some of the matters to be discussed today are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. With respect to these risks and uncertainties, we direct your attention to our news release and to our various filings with the SEC. Also, a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures was provided with the news release. Statutory accounting data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP.

Now, I'll turn-over the call to Steve.

Steve Johnston: Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to hear more about our results. In short, we are off to a great start. Our first-quarter results reflect the success of our initiatives to continue balancing the profit and growth of our insurance operations coupled with strong investment income. Net income of $755 million for the first quarter of 2024 included recognition of $484 million on an after-tax basis were the increase in fair value of equity securities still held, representing about three quarters of the increase in net income. Strong operating results generated the rest of the increase. Non-GAAP operating income of $272 million for the first quarter nearly doubled last year's $141 million, including a decrease in catastrophe losses of $93 million on an after-tax basis.

The 93.6% first quarter 2024 property casualty combined ratio was 7.1 points better than the first quarter of last year, including a decrease of 6.9 points for catastrophe losses. While our combined ratio for accident year 2024 before catastrophe losses was a percentage point higher than accident year 2023 at three months, if we exclude Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global, the ratio improved by 1 point. Accident year 2024 also improved on a case incurred basis. However, we increased incurred but not reported or IBNR reserves as we continue to recognize uncertainty regarding ultimate losses and remain prudent in our reserve estimates until longer-term loss cost trends become more clear. We are also pleased with other measures indicating good momentum in our operating performance.

Another quarter of pricing segmentation by risk plus average price increases helped to improve our underwriting profitability, combining with careful risk selection and other efforts to address elevated inflation effects on incurred losses. Agencies representing Cincinnati Insurance, supported by our experienced and professional associates produced another quarter of profitable business for us. Our underwriters continue to emphasize retaining profitable accounts and managing ones that we determine have inadequate pricing based on our risk selection and pricing expertise. Estimated average renewal price increases for the first quarter continued at a healthy pace with commercial lines near the low-end of the high single-digit percentage range, excess and surplus lines in the high single-digit range.

Personal auto in the low double-digit range and homeowner in the high single-digit range. Our consolidated property casualty net written premiums grew 11% for the quarter with what we believe was a nice mix of new business and renewals. I'll briefly review operating performance by insurance segment, highlighting premium growth and improved profitability compared to a year-ago. Commercial lines grew net written premiums 7% in the first quarter with a 96.5% combined ratio that improved by 3.9 percentage points, including 4.2 points from lower catastrophe losses. Personal lines grew net written premiums 33%, including growth in middle-market accounts in addition to private client business for our agency's high-net worth clients. Its combined ratio was a very profitable 93.9%, 18.6 percentage points better than last year, including 15.9 points from lower catastrophe losses.

A close-up of a hand signing a property casualty insurance product contract.

Excess and surplus lines also produced a profitable combined ratio of 91.9%, rising 2 percentage points from the first quarter a year-ago, along with net written premium growth of 7%. Both Cincinnati Re and Cincinnati Global continue to produce significant underwriting profit, reflecting our efforts to diversify risk and further improve income stability. Cincinnati Re's combined ratio for the first quarter of 2024 was an excellent 78.6%. That includes IBNR that we routinely carry for expected losses from reinsurance treaties. We believe our potential exposure for losses from the Baltimore bridge collapse is immaterial. Cincinnati Re's net written premiums decreased by 12% overall, driven by a shifting casualty portfolio mix in response to changing market conditions.

Property and specialty premiums increased due to attractive opportunities in pricing. Cincinnati Global's combined ratio was also excellent at 69.8%, they again reported strong growth with net written premiums up 28%. Our life insurance subsidiary continued its strong performance, including first quarter 2024 net income of $19 million and operating income growth of 17%. Term life insurance earned premiums grew 2%. I'll conclude with our primary measure of long-term financial performance to value-creation ratio. Our first quarter 2024 DCR was a strong 5.9%. Net income before investment gains or losses for the quarter contributed 2.3%, higher overall valuation of our investment portfolio and other items contributed 3.6%. Next, Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell, will add comments to highlight other parts of our financial performance.

Mike Sewell: Thank you, Steve, and thanks for all of you for joining us today. Investment income growth continued at a strong pace, up 17% for the first quarter 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023. Dividend income was up 9% for the quarter despite net equity security sales for the first three months of 2024 that totaled $40 million. Bond interest income grew 21% for the first quarter of this year. We continue to add more fixed maturity securities to our investment portfolio with net purchases totaling $374 million for the first three months of the year. The first quarter pre-tax average yield of 4.65% for the fixed maturity portfolio was up 40 basis points compared with last year. The average pre-tax yield for the total of purchased taxable and tax-exempt bonds during the first quarter of 2024 was 5.79%.

Valuation changes in aggregate for the first quarter 2024 were favorable for our equity portfolio and unfavorable for our bond portfolio. Before tax effects, the net gain was $602 million for the equity portfolio, partially offset by a net loss of $65 million for the bond portfolio. At the end of the quarter, total investment portfolio net appreciated value was approximately $6.6 billion. The equity portfolio was in a net gain position of $7.2 billion, while the fixed maturity portfolio was in a net loss position of $625 million. Cash flow continued to benefit investment income in addition to higher bond yields. Cash flow from operating activities for the first three months of 2024 was $353 million, up 41% from a year ago. Our expense management objectives include an appropriate balance between controlling expenses and making strategic investments in our business.

The first quarter 2024 property casualty underwriting expense ratio was 0.7 percentage points higher than last year, primarily related to higher levels of profit-sharing commissions for agencies. Regarding loss reserves, our approach remains consistent and aims for net amounts in the upper half of the actuarily estimated range of net loss and loss expense reserves. As we do each quarter, we consider new information such as paid losses and case reserves. Then we updated estimated ultimate losses and loss expenses by accident year and line of business. For the first three months of 2024, our net addition to property casualty loss expense reserves was $233 million, including $272 million for the IBNR portion. During the first quarter, we experienced $100 million of property casualty net favorable reserve development on prior accident years that benefited the combined ratio by 5.0 percentage points.

Almost every line of business had favorable development except for commercial casualty, which was unfavorable by just $254,000. We added reserves to several older prior accident years and reduced reserves for the three most recent accident years. On an all lines basis by accident year, net reserve development for the first three months of 2024 included favorable $184 million for 2023, favorable $24 million for 2022 and an unfavorable $108 million in aggregate for accident years prior to 2022. The unfavorable amount reflects our slowing the release of IBNR reserves for those older accident years. I'll conclude my comments with capital management highlights, another area where we have a consistent long-term approach. We paid $116 million in dividends to shareholders during the first quarter of 2024.

We also repurchased 680,000 shares at an average price per share of $109.89. We think our financial flexibility and our financial strength are both in excellent shape. Parent company cash and marketable securities at quarter-end was nearly $5 billion. Debt-to-total capital continued to be under 10% and our quarter-end book value was a record high, $80.83 per share with $12.7 billion of GAAP consolidated shareholders' equity providing plenty of capacity for profitable growth of our insurance operations. Now, I'll turn the call back over to Steve.

Steve Johnston: Thank you, Mike. As we previously announced, this is my last conference call as CEO. Effective at our Annual Meeting of Shareholders next Saturday, President, Steve Spray will add the role of Chief Executive Officer. As I've mentioned before, Steve is the right person to build on our decade of profitable growth. He understands the importance of our agency-centered strategy and the unique advantages it brings. I'm confident in his abilities to bring innovative ideas together with the hallmarks of Cincinnati Insurance to create opportunities for shareholders, agents and associates. I look forward to continuing to work with him as Chairman of the Board. As a reminder, with Mike and me today are Steve Spray, Steve Soloria, Marc Schambow, and Theresa Hoffer. Raghav, please open the call for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Charlie Lederer with Citi. Please go ahead.

