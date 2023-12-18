Chinese wealth manager Hywin to offer resolution plans after missed payments

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China's Hywin Wealth Management said it is reviewing its outstanding business and will provide resolution plans to investors by month-end, following missed payments on some investment products amid Chinese property-sector woe.

Hywin, whose products are primarily invested in real estate, said last week it had been unable to promptly fulfil client redemption requests.

In a statement on Sunday, Hywin said without elaborating that "according to the latest regulatory policies and industry trends, Hywin has decided to withdraw."

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Recently, impacted by the economic downturn, payments of some projects have been delayed, causing inconvenience to investors," Hywin said in the Sunday statement. "We sincerely apologise for this."

"Hywin has set up a special task force to actively work with relevant parties on formulating plans to resolve issues," it said.

Hywin is a small player in wealth management with disclosed total assets of 2.37 billion yuan ($328 million) as of June-end, yet its troubles illustrate how a faltering property sector is causing strain throughout the financial system.

The share price of parent Hywin Holdings fell nearly 18% to a record low on Friday. It was down about 15% in Monday trade.

Shares of Shanghai Guijiu, a spirit maker connected to Hywin, also extended losses on Monday, falling 7.5% to touch their lowest price since April 2021.

Guijiu's biggest shareholder is Shanghai Guijiu Enterprise Development with 42.88%, showed data from company information provider Qichacha. That shareholder is controlled by Han Xiao, son of Hywin controller Han Hongwei, local media reported. (Reporting by Ziyi Tang, Ryan Woo and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)