Chinese Nvidia distributor pairs graphics cards with Black Myth: Wukong game in offbeat promotion

Guangzhou-based Maxsun, which distributes products based on Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices technologies, is offering free digital keys to action role-playing game Black Myth: Wukong for each purchase of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070, 4080 and 4090 series graphics card or computers equipped with these hardware until June 18.

A standard copy of Black Myth: Wukong is priced at 268 yuan (US$37). The video game, developed by Tencent Holdings-backed studio Game Science, is set to be released on August 20 for Windows and Sony's PlayStation 5.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Maxsun's offbeat promotion reflects growing competition in the mainland graphics card market, where consumers are substituting Nvidia's products with alternative made-in-China hardware from Moore Threads Technology, a graphics processor start-up that was added to Washington's trade blacklist last October.

Nvidia Corp's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Photo: Nvidia alt=Nvidia Corp's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Photo: Nvidia>

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, a number of mainland gamers have derided this novel marketing ploy by Maxsun, owned by Shangke Information Technology.

"This promotion has limited appeal because GPU [graphics processing unit] sellers should focus on their target market," said Helen Ding, a gamer from northeast Liaoning province. "Those who want the game don't want to buy a new GPU."

Initial domestic pre-orders of Black Myth Wukong are already oversubscribed, showing pent-up demand on the mainland, according to a South China Morning Post report on Tuesday. The title will also be available on Tencent's flagship video gaming portal WeGame and rival platform Steam.

An Nvidia employee shows the company's GeForce hardware on display at the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters alt=An Nvidia employee shows the company's GeForce hardware on display at the Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters>

Story continues

The global video gaming GPU market is forecast to reach US$15.7 billion in 2029, up from a projected US$3.7 billion this year, according to market research firm Morder Intelligence.

Over the past few years, graphics cards - once Nvidia's bread-and-butter business - have been surpassed by demand for the US company's advanced GPUs used for training artificial intelligence systems.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2024 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2024. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.