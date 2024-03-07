As it happened: China's 'two sessions' 2024 - Foreign Minister Wang Yi says those who 'play with fire' over Taiwan 'will get burned'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is holding a press conference, one of the most-watched events during the annual "two sessions".

Top diplomat Wang will face the media during the annual meeting of the National People's Congress following his reappointment to the role in July, replacing Qin Gang. Qin was just months into the job when he was suddenly removed, and his fall from grace remains a mystery.

The event is expected to attract considerable international media attention, especially after the abrupt cancellation of Premier Li Qiang's press conference on the final day of the parliamentary meeting.

Although the event is usually carefully scripted and controlled, Wang is expected to be grilled by domestic and international reporters on a wide range of issues, including Taiwan, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Reporting by Alyssa Chen, Cyril Ip, Shi Jiangtao, Dewey Sim, Orange Wang, Kawala Xie, Zhao Ziwen and Laura Zhou

