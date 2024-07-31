China's manufacturing activity contracted in July, the monthly Purchasing Managers' Index says

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Kamala Harris taunts Donald Trump for backing out of a debate with her:: July 30, 2024:: Atlanta, Georgia"Well Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because, as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face.""Donald Trump on the other hand, has been talking a big game about securing our border, but he does not walk the walk. As president, I will bring back the border security bill that Donald Trump killed. And I will sign it into law and show Donald Trump what real leadership looks like.":: Harris also pledged to fight price gouging and hidden bank fees if she wins"Our economy is the strongest in the world, but while inflation is down and wages are up, prices are still too high. And when we win this election, here's what we're going to do about it. On day one, I will take on price gouging and bring down costs. And we are not going."Harris remarked that some of the claims made by the Republican duo about her are "plain weird." She invited Trump to reconsider meeting her on the debate stage to address his criticisms face-to-face.She concluded the event by asserting that the momentum of the presidential race is shifting, and there are indications that Trump is feeling the pressure.The spirited Atlanta rally featured appearances by rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo.A New York Times/Siena College national poll published on Thursday showed Harris narrowing a significant lead by Trump, while a Wall Street Journal poll published on Friday indicated Trump held a two-point lead. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday showed Harris with a one-point lead over Trump, down from two points in a July 23 poll.The Harris campaign is considering Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota as potential vice presidential candidates, with a decision expected by August 7.Harris is emphasizing her background as a former district attorney and California attorney general, seeking to contrast herself with Trump, who is the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.