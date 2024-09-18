China announces sanctions on US companies selling arms to self-ruled Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday announced sanctions on American companies selling arms to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory and threatens to annex by force.

Chinese state media made the announcement, citing the Foreign Ministry, but gave no details on the companies involved. Taiwan is awaiting deliveries of F-16 fighter jets, Abrams tanks and a range of missiles from the U.S.

China has been upping its threats to attack Taiwan, whose 2.3 million citizens overwhelmingly favor their current status of de-facto independence. Despite their lack of formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. has long been a key provider of armaments and is legally bound to ensure the island can defend itself.

Along with buying weapons from the U.S., Taiwan has also been reviving its domestic arms industry. A fleet of submarines is underway, while mandatory military service for men has been extended to one year.

China has previously demanded U.S companies end cooperation with Taiwan's armed forces, with no apparent effect.

The Associated Press