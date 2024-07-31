China to adjust drone export control measures from Sept. 1

Employees work on the production line for drones at a workshop, in Anqing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday it will adjust export control measures for drones, effective from Sept. 1.

The ministry said China will abolish temporary control of certain consumer-grade drones, and prohibit the export of all civilian drones not under control for use in the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, terrorist activities or military purposes.

The adjustment would help safeguard the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, the ministry said in a separate statement.

Last year, China announced export controls on some drones and drone-related equipment, saying it wanted to safeguard "national security and interests" amid escalating tension with the United States over access to the technology.

In a statement last July, the ministry said it decided to "appropriately" expand the drone export control, without targeting any specific country and region.

