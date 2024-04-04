Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO), a company specializing in email marketing for e-commerce businesses, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Landon Edmond sold 28,613 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing link.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,613 shares of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 9 insider sells for the company.

Chief Legal Officer Landon Edmond Sells 28,613 Shares of Klaviyo Inc (KVYO)

On the date of the reported sale, shares of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) were trading at $24.94 each, valuing the company at a market cap of $6.342 billion. The sale by the insider contributes to the ongoing assessment of insider transactions, which market participants often monitor for insights into a company's internal perspectives.Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) operates in the technology sector, providing a platform that allows e-commerce businesses to personalize and automate their email and SMS marketing communications. The company's services are designed to help online retailers improve customer engagement and increase sales by leveraging data-driven insights.

