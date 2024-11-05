Premium Bonds prize checker: How to find them and cash in

Premium Bonds offer savers the security of a government-backed bank, tax-free returns and the hope of a bumper £1m jackpot win each month.

It’s easy to check whether you’ve won a prize, yet millions of prizes are sat unclaimed, waiting to be reunited with their rightful winners.

Here, Telegraph Money explains how to check if you’ve got a Premium Bonds prize, and how to claim it.

How to check for existing Premium Bonds

Login online Call NS&I Use NS&I’s tracing service.

If you’ve lost track of your Premium Bonds, or you’re not sure whether you hold any (if you think your parents bought some when you were young, for example) there are a few ways to track them down.

If you’re details are set up with NS&I, you can login to your account, or call to ask for your holdings to be tracked down.

Alternatively, you can use NS&I’s tracing service. This involves either printing and filling in NS&I’s form to track down your Premium Bonds, or you can just send a letter containing the following information:

Your name and address

Your address when the Premium Bonds were purchases, and any other previous addresses

Any previous names

The rough date you opened the account

The approximate amount you think is invested

Any other information you think might be relevant (for example, if a parent made the transaction it may help to include their name)

The date and your signature.

Your letter or tracking form should be sent to: Tracing Service, NS&I, Sunderland, SR43 2SB.

How to check if you’ve won a monthly prize

Check the Prize Checker app Check via an Alexa-enabled device Check your bank account

If you hold Premium Bonds, the easiest way to check your success each month using NS&I’s Prize Checker app. To set it up, you’ll need to know your bond holder number, which will be on any correspondence you’ve received, and you’ll be asked to set up a Pin for each time you open the app.

If you’ve won a prize, or prizes, you’ll be told how much – but it might take a few days for the money to either reach your bank account or be reinvested for more Premium Bonds.

If you log on before the results of the prize draw are ready, the app will let you know the date you should check back in – usually results are available on the second day of the month.

Alternatively, you can check via an Alexa-enabled device.

In addition, NS&I will get in touch with you to let you know about any winnings, usually via email.

Story Continues