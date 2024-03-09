Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

Feverpitched / iStock.com

According to Zillow, the typical home value in the United States is about $350,091. Depending on the home, the state, the neighborhood, and the market, however, that amount can vary widely.

And with housing prices that keep rising — with last year the average housing cost reaching about $327,000 — combined with high interest rates, some prospective homeowners might be looking to move to another city or state to find the home of their dreams. But where will they go?

Despite all that, every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap. To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) and the U.S. Census Bureau regarding population in order to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose the one place in each locale where houses are a steal.

Here’s where homebuyers on a budget should start their search.

Alabama

Cheapest Place: Selmont-West Selmont

2023 ZHVI: $26,907.01

Total Population: 1,995

Alaska

Cheapest Place: Ninilchik

2023 ZHVI: $203,976.93

Total Population: 964

Arizona

Cheapest Place: Bowie

2023 ZHVI: $82,555.38

Total Population: 320

Arkansas

Cheapest Place: Grubbs

2023 ZHVI: $36,023.51

Total Population: 416

California

Cheapest Place: Johannesburg

2023 ZHVI: $95,686.53

Total Population: 90

Colorado

Cheapest Place: Las Animas

2023 ZHVI: $93,021.01

Total Population: 2,564

Connecticut

Cheapest Place: Hartford

2023 ZHVI: $229,199,63

Total Population: 121,562

Delaware

Cheapest Place: Little Creek

2023 ZHVI: $188,307.07

Total Population: 248

District of Colombia

Cheapest Place: Washington, D.C.

2023 ZHVI: $722,785.93

Total Population: 683,154

Florida

Cheapest Place: Gretna

2023 ZHVI: $83,913.77

Total Population: 1,247

Georgia

Cheapest Place: Lumpkin

2023 ZHVI: $41,536.21

Total Population: 862

Hawaii

Cheapest Place: Pahoa

2023 ZHVI: $279,815.53

Total Population: 1,336

Idaho

Cheapest Place: Pierce

2023 ZHVI: $185,619.88

Total Population: 481

Illinois

Cheapest Place: Cairo

2023 ZHVI: $19,759.71

Total Population: 1,694

Indiana

Cheapest Place: Jasonville

2023 ZHVI: $69,864.45

Total Population: 1,935

Iowa

Cheapest Place: Mystic

2023 ZHVI: $53,950.55

Total Population: 337

Kansas

Cheapest Place: Sedan

2023 ZHVI: $39,922.63

Total Population: 873

Kentucky

Cheapest Place: Wheelwright

2023 ZHVI: $40,091.90

Total Population: 777

Louisiana

Cheapest Place: Rodessa

2023 ZHVI: $51,729.93

Total Population: 150

Maine

Cheapest Place: Van Buren

2023 ZHVI: $112,255.80

Total Population: 1,596

Maryland

Cheapest Place: Kitzmiller

2023 ZHVI: $70,155.67

Total Population: 229

Massachusetts

Cheapest Place: North Adams

2023 ZHVI: $231,801.34

Total Population: 13,024

Michigan

Cheapest Place: Beecher

2023 ZHVI: $35,217.92

Total Population: 9,171

Minnesota

Cheapest Place: Elmore

2023 ZHVI: $66,721

Total Population: 398

Mississippi

Cheapest Place: Clarksdale

2023 ZHVI: $47,648.91

Total Population: 15,124

Missouri

Cheapest Place: Hillsdale

2023 ZHVI: $37,847.55

Total Population: 934

Montana

Cheapest Place: Browning

2023 ZHVI: $133,406.20

Total Population: 851

Nebraska

Cheapest Place: Walthill

2023 ZHVI: $53,750.74

Total Population: 880

Nevada

Cheapest Place: Austin

2023 ZHVI: $72,914.97

Total Population: 18

New Hampshire

Cheapest Place: Groveton

2023 ZHVI: $153,511.01

Total Population: 892

New Jersey

Cheapest Place: Camden

2023 ZHVI: $111,456.76

Total Population: 72,381

New Mexico

Cheapest Place: Tucumcari

2023 ZHVI: $79,381

Total Population: 5,221

New York

Cheapest Place: Lyon Mountain

2023 ZHVI: $54,356.54

Total Population: 256

North Carolina

Cheapest Place: Roxobel

2023 ZHVI: $37,497.18

Total Population: 224

North Dakota

Cheapest Place: Drake

2023 ZHVI: $86,510.78

Total Population: 339

Ohio

Cheapest Place: Drexel

2023 ZHVI: $43,850.55

Total Population: 1,732

Oklahoma

Cheapest Place: Grandfield

2023 ZHVI: $36,349.68

Total Population: 936

Oregon

Cheapest Place: Condon

2023 ZHVI: $160,483.04

Total Population: 763

Pennsylvania

Cheapest Place: Girardville

2023 ZHVI: $32,587.41

Total Population: 1,360

Rhode Island

Cheapest Place: Central Falls

2023 ZHVI: $322,266.99

Total Population: 22,192

South Carolina

Cheapest Place: Wagener

2023 ZHVI: $43,440.76

Total Population: 1,357

South Dakota

Cheapest Place: Lemmon

2023 ZHVI: $92,496.39

Total Population: 1,252

Tennessee

Cheapest Place: Ridgely

2023 ZHVI: $88,515.45

Total Population: 1,950

Texas

Cheapest Place: Rochester

2023 ZHVI: $48,611.98

Total Population: 315

Utah

Cheapest Place: Emery

2023 ZHVI: $189,196.44

Total Population: 375

Vermont

Cheapest Place: North Troy

2023 ZHVI: $156,570.38

Total Population: 570

Virginia

Cheapest Place: Appalachia

2023 ZHVI: $38,627.02

Total Population: 1,472

Washington

Cheapest Place: Lind

2023 ZHVI: $183,774.44

Total Population: 486

West Virginia

Cheapest Place: Northfork

2023 ZHVI: $26,217.91

Total Population: 367

Wisconsin

Cheapest Place: Montreal

2023 ZHVI: $105,546.61

Total Population: 749

Wyoming

Cheapest Place: Midwest

2023 ZHVI: $66,513.74

Total Population: 193

Andrew Lisa and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: To find the cheapest place to buy a home in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the cities with the cheapest median home values, the city, and the state as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. For each city, the total population was sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey as supplemental data. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of October 10th, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State