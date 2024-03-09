Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,737.53
    -57.03 (-0.26%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,123.69
    -33.67 (-0.65%)
     

  • DOW

    38,722.69
    -68.66 (-0.18%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7419
    -0.0012 (-0.16%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.85
    -1.08 (-1.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    92,738.11
    +244.35 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,186.20
    +21.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,082.71
    -2.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0890
    -0.0030 (-0.07%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,085.11
    -188.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.74
    +0.30 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,659.74
    -32.72 (-0.43%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,688.94
    +90.23 (+0.23%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6778
    -0.0007 (-0.10%)
     
ICYMI:

HOW TO GET THE BEST RATE FOR YOUR MORTGAGE RENEWAL IN 2024

Experts say there are different ways to mitigate the impact of the payment increases

Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

Jake Arky
·6 min read
Feverpitched / iStock.com
Feverpitched / iStock.com

According to Zillow, the typical home value in the United States is about $350,091. Depending on the home, the state, the neighborhood, and the market, however, that amount can vary widely.

Check Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Read More: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in the South

And with housing prices that keep rising — with last year the average housing cost reaching about $327,000 — combined with high interest rates, some prospective homeowners might be looking to move to another city or state to find the home of their dreams. But where will they go?

Despite all that, every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap. To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) and the U.S. Census Bureau regarding population in order to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose the one place in each locale where houses are a steal.

Here’s where homebuyers on a budget should start their search.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Cheapest Place: Selmont-West Selmont

  • 2023 ZHVI: $26,907.01

  • Total Population: 1,995

Trending Now: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House
Explore More: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Roman Sorokin / Shutterstock.com
Roman Sorokin / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

  • Cheapest Place: Ninilchik

  • 2023 ZHVI: $203,976.93

  • Total Population: 964

Discover More: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Arizona

  • Cheapest Place: Bowie

  • 2023 ZHVI: $82,555.38

  • Total Population: 320

clintspencer / iStock.com
clintspencer / iStock.com

Arkansas

  • Cheapest Place: Grubbs

  • 2023 ZHVI: $36,023.51

  • Total Population: 416

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Cheapest Place: Johannesburg

  • 2023 ZHVI: $95,686.53

  • Total Population: 90

Colorado

  • Cheapest Place: Las Animas

  • 2023 ZHVI: $93,021.01

  • Total Population: 2,564

For You: Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Cheapest Place: Hartford

  • 2023 ZHVI: $229,199,63

  • Total Population: 121,562

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

  • Cheapest Place: Little Creek

  • 2023 ZHVI: $188,307.07

  • Total Population: 248

miralex / Getty Images
miralex / Getty Images

District of Colombia

  • Cheapest Place: Washington, D.C.

  • 2023 ZHVI: $722,785.93

  • Total Population: 683,154

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Cheapest Place: Gretna

  • 2023 ZHVI: $83,913.77

  • Total Population: 1,247

Trending Now: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Christina Cunningham / iStock.com
Christina Cunningham / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Cheapest Place: Lumpkin

  • 2023 ZHVI: $41,536.21

  • Total Population: 862

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Cheapest Place: Pahoa

  • 2023 ZHVI: $279,815.53

  • Total Population: 1,336

welcomia / Shutterstock.com
welcomia / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Cheapest Place: Pierce

  • 2023 ZHVI: $185,619.88

  • Total Population: 481

pabradyphoto / iStock.com
pabradyphoto / iStock.com

Illinois

  • Cheapest Place: Cairo

  • 2023 ZHVI: $19,759.71

  • Total Population: 1,694

Read Next: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

mtcurado / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mtcurado / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Cheapest Place: Jasonville

  • 2023 ZHVI: $69,864.45

  • Total Population: 1,935

Kayla Goss / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kayla Goss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Cheapest Place: Mystic

  • 2023 ZHVI: $53,950.55

  • Total Population: 337

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Cheapest Place: Sedan

  • 2023 ZHVI: $39,922.63

  • Total Population: 873

jctabb / Shutterstock.com
jctabb / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  • Cheapest Place: Wheelwright

  • 2023 ZHVI: $40,091.90

  • Total Population: 777

Read More: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success

Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Art Wager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Cheapest Place: Rodessa

  • 2023 ZHVI: $51,729.93

  • Total Population: 150

Corey T Burns / Shutterstock.com
Corey T Burns / Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Cheapest Place: Van Buren

  • 2023 ZHVI: $112,255.80

  • Total Population: 1,596

John M. Chase / Getty Images
John M. Chase / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Cheapest Place: Kitzmiller

  • 2023 ZHVI: $70,155.67

  • Total Population: 229

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Cheapest Place: North Adams

  • 2023 ZHVI: $231,801.34

  • Total Population: 13,024

Find Out: Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

benkrut / iStock.com
benkrut / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Cheapest Place: Beecher

  • 2023 ZHVI: $35,217.92

  • Total Population: 9,171

Minnesota

  • Cheapest Place: Elmore

  • 2023 ZHVI: $66,721

  • Total Population: 398

jferrer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jferrer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Cheapest Place: Clarksdale

  • 2023 ZHVI: $47,648.91

  • Total Population: 15,124

Meinphoto / Shutterstock.com
Meinphoto / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Cheapest Place: Hillsdale

  • 2023 ZHVI: $37,847.55

  • Total Population: 934

Check Out: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

constantgardener / Getty Images
constantgardener / Getty Images

Montana

  • Cheapest Place: Browning

  • 2023 ZHVI: $133,406.20

  • Total Population: 851

marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Cheapest Place: Walthill

  • 2023 ZHVI: $53,750.74

  • Total Population: 880

Steve Hedin / Wikimedia Commons
Steve Hedin / Wikimedia Commons

Nevada

  • Cheapest Place: Austin

  • 2023 ZHVI: $72,914.97

  • Total Population: 18

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Cheapest Place: Groveton

  • 2023 ZHVI: $153,511.01

  • Total Population: 892

Learn More: 6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either

Leembe / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Leembe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Cheapest Place: Camden

  • 2023 ZHVI: $111,456.76

  • Total Population: 72,381

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

  • Cheapest Place: Tucumcari

  • 2023 ZHVI: $79,381

  • Total Population: 5,221

New York

  • Cheapest Place: Lyon Mountain

  • 2023 ZHVI: $54,356.54

  • Total Population: 256

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Cheapest Place: Roxobel

  • 2023 ZHVI: $37,497.18

  • Total Population: 224

Read Next: 7 Things You Must Do To Start Making $1K a Month in Passive Income

Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Cheapest Place: Drake

  • 2023 ZHVI: $86,510.78

  • Total Population: 339

Screen shot / 2017 Google
Screen shot / 2017 Google

Ohio

  • Cheapest Place: Drexel

  • 2023 ZHVI: $43,850.55

  • Total Population: 1,732

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Cheapest Place: Grandfield

  • 2023 ZHVI: $36,349.68

  • Total Population: 936

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto
will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Cheapest Place: Condon

  • 2023 ZHVI: $160,483.04

  • Total Population: 763

Discover More: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

Scharvik / Getty Images
Scharvik / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Cheapest Place: Girardville

  • 2023 ZHVI: $32,587.41

  • Total Population: 1,360

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com
Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

  • Cheapest Place: Central Falls

  • 2023 ZHVI: $322,266.99

  • Total Population: 22,192

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Cheapest Place: Wagener

  • 2023 ZHVI: $43,440.76

  • Total Population: 1,357

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

  • Cheapest Place: Lemmon

  • 2023 ZHVI: $92,496.39

  • Total Population: 1,252

For You: 12 Key Ways the Rich Multiply Their Wealth

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Cheapest Place: Ridgely

  • 2023 ZHVI: $88,515.45

  • Total Population: 1,950

halbergman / Getty Images
halbergman / Getty Images

Texas

  • Cheapest Place: Rochester

  • 2023 ZHVI: $48,611.98

  • Total Population: 315

evenfh / Getty Images/iStockphoto
evenfh / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Cheapest Place: Emery

  • 2023 ZHVI: $189,196.44

  • Total Population: 375

mmlynch3 / Shutterstock.com
mmlynch3 / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • Cheapest Place: North Troy

  • 2023 ZHVI: $156,570.38

  • Total Population: 570

Explore More: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Joel Carillet / Getty Images
Joel Carillet / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Cheapest Place: Appalachia

  • 2023 ZHVI: $38,627.02

  • Total Population: 1,472

Washington

  • Cheapest Place: Lind

  • 2023 ZHVI: $183,774.44

  • Total Population: 486

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Cheapest Place: Northfork

  • 2023 ZHVI: $26,217.91

  • Total Population: 367

BergmannD / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BergmannD / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Cheapest Place: Montreal

  • 2023 ZHVI: $105,546.61

  • Total Population: 749

Check Out: 10 Proven Ways To Get Paid for Amazon Reviews in 2023

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Cheapest Place: Midwest

  • 2023 ZHVI: $66,513.74

  • Total Population: 193

Andrew Lisa and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: To find the cheapest place to buy a home in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the cities with the cheapest median home values, the city, and the state as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. For each city, the total population was sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey as supplemental data. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of October 10th, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State