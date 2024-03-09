Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State
According to Zillow, the typical home value in the United States is about $350,091. Depending on the home, the state, the neighborhood, and the market, however, that amount can vary widely.
Check Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Read More: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in the South
And with housing prices that keep rising — with last year the average housing cost reaching about $327,000 — combined with high interest rates, some prospective homeowners might be looking to move to another city or state to find the home of their dreams. But where will they go?
Despite all that, every state is home to at least a handful of places where buyers can expect to scoop up a house on the cheap. To find the least expensive places to buy a home, GOBankingRates used data from Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) and the U.S. Census Bureau regarding population in order to analyze every significant city in all 50 states and chose the one place in each locale where houses are a steal.
Here’s where homebuyers on a budget should start their search.
Alabama
Cheapest Place: Selmont-West Selmont
2023 ZHVI: $26,907.01
Total Population: 1,995
Trending Now: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House
Explore More: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Alaska
Cheapest Place: Ninilchik
2023 ZHVI: $203,976.93
Total Population: 964
Discover More: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For
Arizona
Cheapest Place: Bowie
2023 ZHVI: $82,555.38
Total Population: 320
Arkansas
Cheapest Place: Grubbs
2023 ZHVI: $36,023.51
Total Population: 416
California
Cheapest Place: Johannesburg
2023 ZHVI: $95,686.53
Total Population: 90
Colorado
Cheapest Place: Las Animas
2023 ZHVI: $93,021.01
Total Population: 2,564
For You: Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why
Connecticut
Cheapest Place: Hartford
2023 ZHVI: $229,199,63
Total Population: 121,562
Delaware
Cheapest Place: Little Creek
2023 ZHVI: $188,307.07
Total Population: 248
District of Colombia
Cheapest Place: Washington, D.C.
2023 ZHVI: $722,785.93
Total Population: 683,154
Florida
Cheapest Place: Gretna
2023 ZHVI: $83,913.77
Total Population: 1,247
Trending Now: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?
Georgia
Cheapest Place: Lumpkin
2023 ZHVI: $41,536.21
Total Population: 862
Hawaii
Cheapest Place: Pahoa
2023 ZHVI: $279,815.53
Total Population: 1,336
Idaho
Cheapest Place: Pierce
2023 ZHVI: $185,619.88
Total Population: 481
Illinois
Cheapest Place: Cairo
2023 ZHVI: $19,759.71
Total Population: 1,694
Read Next: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024
Indiana
Cheapest Place: Jasonville
2023 ZHVI: $69,864.45
Total Population: 1,935
Iowa
Cheapest Place: Mystic
2023 ZHVI: $53,950.55
Total Population: 337
Kansas
Cheapest Place: Sedan
2023 ZHVI: $39,922.63
Total Population: 873
Kentucky
Cheapest Place: Wheelwright
2023 ZHVI: $40,091.90
Total Population: 777
Read More: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success
Louisiana
Cheapest Place: Rodessa
2023 ZHVI: $51,729.93
Total Population: 150
Maine
Cheapest Place: Van Buren
2023 ZHVI: $112,255.80
Total Population: 1,596
Maryland
Cheapest Place: Kitzmiller
2023 ZHVI: $70,155.67
Total Population: 229
Massachusetts
Cheapest Place: North Adams
2023 ZHVI: $231,801.34
Total Population: 13,024
Find Out: Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’
Michigan
Cheapest Place: Beecher
2023 ZHVI: $35,217.92
Total Population: 9,171
Minnesota
Cheapest Place: Elmore
2023 ZHVI: $66,721
Total Population: 398
Mississippi
Cheapest Place: Clarksdale
2023 ZHVI: $47,648.91
Total Population: 15,124
Missouri
Cheapest Place: Hillsdale
2023 ZHVI: $37,847.55
Total Population: 934
Check Out: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024
Montana
Cheapest Place: Browning
2023 ZHVI: $133,406.20
Total Population: 851
Nebraska
Cheapest Place: Walthill
2023 ZHVI: $53,750.74
Total Population: 880
Nevada
Cheapest Place: Austin
2023 ZHVI: $72,914.97
Total Population: 18
New Hampshire
Cheapest Place: Groveton
2023 ZHVI: $153,511.01
Total Population: 892
Learn More: 6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either
New Jersey
Cheapest Place: Camden
2023 ZHVI: $111,456.76
Total Population: 72,381
New Mexico
Cheapest Place: Tucumcari
2023 ZHVI: $79,381
Total Population: 5,221
New York
Cheapest Place: Lyon Mountain
2023 ZHVI: $54,356.54
Total Population: 256
North Carolina
Cheapest Place: Roxobel
2023 ZHVI: $37,497.18
Total Population: 224
Read Next: 7 Things You Must Do To Start Making $1K a Month in Passive Income
North Dakota
Cheapest Place: Drake
2023 ZHVI: $86,510.78
Total Population: 339
Ohio
Cheapest Place: Drexel
2023 ZHVI: $43,850.55
Total Population: 1,732
Oklahoma
Cheapest Place: Grandfield
2023 ZHVI: $36,349.68
Total Population: 936
Oregon
Cheapest Place: Condon
2023 ZHVI: $160,483.04
Total Population: 763
Discover More: How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year
Pennsylvania
Cheapest Place: Girardville
2023 ZHVI: $32,587.41
Total Population: 1,360
Rhode Island
Cheapest Place: Central Falls
2023 ZHVI: $322,266.99
Total Population: 22,192
South Carolina
Cheapest Place: Wagener
2023 ZHVI: $43,440.76
Total Population: 1,357
South Dakota
Cheapest Place: Lemmon
2023 ZHVI: $92,496.39
Total Population: 1,252
For You: 12 Key Ways the Rich Multiply Their Wealth
Tennessee
Cheapest Place: Ridgely
2023 ZHVI: $88,515.45
Total Population: 1,950
Texas
Cheapest Place: Rochester
2023 ZHVI: $48,611.98
Total Population: 315
Utah
Cheapest Place: Emery
2023 ZHVI: $189,196.44
Total Population: 375
Vermont
Cheapest Place: North Troy
2023 ZHVI: $156,570.38
Total Population: 570
Explore More: 30 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024
Virginia
Cheapest Place: Appalachia
2023 ZHVI: $38,627.02
Total Population: 1,472
Washington
Cheapest Place: Lind
2023 ZHVI: $183,774.44
Total Population: 486
West Virginia
Cheapest Place: Northfork
2023 ZHVI: $26,217.91
Total Population: 367
Wisconsin
Cheapest Place: Montreal
2023 ZHVI: $105,546.61
Total Population: 749
Check Out: 10 Proven Ways To Get Paid for Amazon Reviews in 2023
Wyoming
Cheapest Place: Midwest
2023 ZHVI: $66,513.74
Total Population: 193
Andrew Lisa and Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.
Methodology: To find the cheapest place to buy a home in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the cities with the cheapest median home values, the city, and the state as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. For each city, the total population was sourced from the US Census American Consumer Survey as supplemental data. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of October 10th, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
The Biggest Mistake People Make With Their Tax Refund -- And How to Avoid It
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State