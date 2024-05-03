Reported Revenue: $950.7 million, up 17.4% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $972.88 million.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.49, below the estimated $1.55.

Gross Margin: Increased to 31.8%, up 260 basis points from the previous year.

Adjusted Operating Margin: Grew significantly to 18.0%, a 620 basis points improvement year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA: $212.2 million, representing 22.3% of sales, marking a 550 basis points increase.

Free Cash Flow (FCF): Negative $135.7 million, due to specific first quarter cash outflows as previously discussed.

Backlog: Reached a record high of $4.33 billion by the end of the first quarter.

On May 3, 2024, Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, marking a period of significant achievements and strategic expansions. The company, a pivotal player in the cryogenic equipment and industrial gas sectors, released its 8-K filing showcasing a robust performance across various metrics. Notably, Chart Industries reported a first-quarter revenue of $950.7 million, a substantial increase of 17.4% year-over-year, although slightly below the analyst estimate of $972.88 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.49, closely aligning with the expected $1.55.

Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Strong Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Chart Industries has notably expanded its market presence through the strategic acquisition of Howden in early 2023, approximately doubling the company's size. This acquisition has enhanced Chart's portfolio in natural gas processing and diversified its offerings across hydrogen, biofuels, and other sectors. The integration of Howden not only contributed to a record backlog of $4.33 billion but also reinforced the company's capability to deliver full-solution offerings and aftermarket services, which grew by 14% in sales.

Financial Highlights and Operational Success

The first quarter of 2024 was marked by several records for Chart Industries, including the highest ever adjusted operating income and margin at 18.0%, reflecting a 620 basis points increase from the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA was reported at $212.2 million, translating to 22.3% of sales, up by 550 basis points. These figures underscore the effective execution of the company's synergy programs and its strategic positioning in high-demand markets.

Despite these strengths, Chart Industries faced challenges, notably a negative free cash flow (FCF) of $135.7 million, primarily due to anticipated specific first-quarter cash outflows. However, the company's management remains optimistic, with strong cash collections observed at the beginning of Q2 2024 and a robust commercial pipeline valued over $22 billion.

Strategic Market Position and Future Outlook

Chart Industries benefits from significant macro tailwinds, including global energy transitions and infrastructure demands. The company's involvement in projects like the Cedar LNG project and partnerships for hydrogen and carbon capture solutions highlight its strategic initiatives to capitalize on these trends. For 2024, Chart Industries expects sales to range between $4.7 billion to $5.0 billion, with adjusted EBITDA projected between $1.175 billion to $1.30 billion, affirming a positive outlook despite global economic uncertainties.

The company's strategic acquisitions, coupled with a strong order book and innovative project engagements, position it well for sustained growth. Chart Industries' focus on expanding its service offerings and leveraging global clean energy and infrastructure trends is expected to drive long-term shareholder value and reinforce its market leadership in the cryogenic and industrial gas sectors.

For detailed financial tables and further information, readers can view the full earnings report and listen to the earnings call webcast available on Chart Industries' investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Chart Industries Inc for further details.

