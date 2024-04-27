CEO & Executive Director of ASA International Group Picks Up 139% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) should definitely note that the CEO & Executive Director, Karin Kersten, recently paid UK£0.54 per share to buy UK£83k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 139%.

ASA International Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Karin Kersten was the biggest purchase of ASA International Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.62. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Karin Kersten was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Karin Kersten purchased 262.96k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£0.50. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of ASA International Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our information indicates that ASA International Group insiders own about UK£68k worth of shares. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It's always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ASA International Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that ASA International Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ASA International Group. Be aware that ASA International Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

