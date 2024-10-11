Celestica, Dynacor at 52-Week High on News

Celestica Inc. (T.CLS) hit a new 52-week high of $87.44 Friday. Celestica today launched its DS4100, a new 1U 800G per port top-of-rack, leaf/spine switch designed to address the high-bandwidth demands of AI/ML data center networking across enterprise, service provider and cloud provider domains.

Dynacor Group Inc. (T.DNG) hit a new 52-week high of $5.83 Friday. Dynacor announced its project to construct a gold ore processing pilot plant to produce gold from ore purchased from small artisanal miners, with an initial capacity of 50 tm/d in the Kédougou region, in eastern Senegal. The objective of this pilot plant is to establish the financial and operational parameters in West Africa in the context of its due diligence review which will enable it to make an investment decision for larger commercial operations in this region of Africa.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (T.AD.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $18.61 Friday. No news stories available today.

Alphamin Resources Corp. (V.AFM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 Friday. No news stories available today.

AGF Management Limited (T.AGF.B) hit a new 52-week high of $10.82 Friday. No news stories available today.

Anaergia Inc. (T.ANRG) hit a new 52-week high of 94 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (V.APM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.79 Friday. No news stories available today.

Aecon Group Inc. (T.ARE) hit a new 52-week high of $22.75 Friday. No news stories available today.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (T.ARR) hit a new 52-week high of $11.82 Friday. No news stories available today.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (T.AX.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $8.13 Friday. No news stories available today.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T.ASM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.69 Friday. No news stories available today.

AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (T.ATRL) hit a new 52-week high of $60.68 Friday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (T.BAM) hit a new 52-week high of $67.31 Friday. No news stories available today.

Bombardier Inc. (T.BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high of $110.21 Friday. No news stories available today.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation (V.BCM) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Corporation (T.BN) hit a new 52-week high of $74.75 Friday. No news stories available today.

CE Brands Inc. (V.CEBI) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T.CEF) hit a new 52-week high of $34.37 Friday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Western Bank (T.CWB) hit a new 52-week high of $55.57 Friday. No news stories available today.

CI Financial Corp. (T.CIX) hit a new 52-week high of $21.14 Friday. No news stories available today.

Calibre Mining Corp. (T.CXB) hit a new 52-week high of $2.87 Friday. No news stories available today.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (T.DBM) hit a new 52-week high of $9.11 Friday. No news stories available today.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (T.DF) hit a new 52-week high of $6.24 Friday. No news stories available today.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (T.DIV) hit a new 52-week high of $3.06 Friday. No news stories available today.

Dollarama Inc. (T.DOL) hit a new 52-week high of $143.54 Friday. No news stories available today.

Medical Facilities Corporation (T.DR) hit a new 52-week high of $14.34 Friday. No news stories available today.

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T.DSG) hit a new 52-week high of $145.36 Friday. No news stories available today.

Enterprise Group Inc. (T.E) hit a new 52-week high of $2.45 Friday. No news stories available today.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (T.EFN) hit a new 52-week high of $29.23 Friday. No news stories available today.

Firan Technology Group Corporation (T.FTG) hit a new 52-week high of $6.82 Friday. No news stories available today.

