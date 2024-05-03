Revenue: Reported at $502.1 million, up 7% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $504.80 million.

Net Income: Reached $208.3 million, a 21% increase from the previous year, below the estimate of $216.72 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $1.96, up 20% year-over-year, below the estimated $2.04.

Operating Income: Grew to $282.4 million, marking a 14% increase year-over-year.

Operating Margin: Improved to 56.2%, up from 52.6% in the previous year.

EBITDA: Increased to $337.1 million, up 11% year-over-year, with an EBITDA margin of 67.1%.

Dividends and Share Repurchases: Paid dividends of $58.5 million and repurchased shares worth $89.3 million during the quarter.

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) released its 8-K filing on May 3, 2024, disclosing its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a robust start to the year, achieving record net revenues and strong adjusted earnings, driven by significant growth in its Derivatives and Data and Access Solutions segments.

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Q1 2024 Earnings: Strong Start with Record Revenues and Adjusted Earnings

Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, continues to deliver innovative trading, clearing, and investment solutions worldwide. The company's commitment to maintaining a trusted and inclusive global marketplace is evident from its latest financial achievements.

Financial Highlights and Analyst Expectations

For Q1 2024, Cboe reported total revenues less cost of revenues at $502.1 million, a 7% increase from $471.4 million in the same period last year, aligning closely with analyst estimates of $504.80 million. The company's net income allocated to common stockholders was $208.3 million, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96, slightly below the estimated EPS of $2.04.

Adjusted operating expenses were lowered to a range of $795 to $805 million from the previously guided $798 to $808 million, reflecting efficient cost management and operational excellence. The adjusted EBITDA margin also saw an improvement, increasing by 1.4 percentage points year-over-year to 67.2%.

Operational and Segment Performance

The Derivatives segment was particularly strong, with net revenues growing by 10% year-over-year. Data and Access Solutions also reported an 8% increase in net revenues, demonstrating robust demand for Cboe's data products. However, the Cash and Spot Markets revenues remained stable, showing resilience in a competitive market.

CEO Fredric Tomczyk highlighted the strategic refocus on the digital asset business, aiming to leverage core strengths in derivatives and technology to enhance operating efficiencies. This move is expected to align well with Cboe's growth trajectory and market positioning.

Capital Management and Forward Guidance

As of March 31, 2024, Cboe reported strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of $536.3 million. The company also returned value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, paying $58.5 million in dividends and using $89.3 million to buy back approximately 490 thousand shares.

Looking ahead, Cboe expects to achieve organic net revenue growth at the higher end of the 5-7% guidance range for 2024, with Data and Access Solutions expected to grow between 7-10%. These projections reflect confidence in the company's strategic initiatives and market demand dynamics.

Conclusion

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) has set a strong pace for 2024 with its Q1 performance. By focusing on core growth areas and maintaining operational efficiency, Cboe is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its stakeholders and capitalizing on market opportunities. Investors and market participants will likely watch closely as the company progresses on its strategic objectives and financial goals for the remainder of the year.

To learn more about Cboe Global Markets and detailed financial analysis, visit www.cboe.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cboe Global Markets Inc for further details.

