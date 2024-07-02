CarGurus, Inc. (CARG): Best Among the Cheap and High-Quality Stocks Picked by Former SAC Capital Analyst

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Cheap and High-Quality Stocks Picked by Former SAC Capital Analyst. In this article, we are going to take a look at where CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) stands against the other cheap and high-quality stocks.

Jonathan Tepper, the chief investment officer of little-known hedge fund Prevatt Capital, has an interesting approach towards investing. Tepper, whose stock picks generally focus on quality and value of firms, believes that investors would be better served learning about the modern history of finance, as it relates to the rise and fall of big businesses as well as financial meltdowns, instead of being bogged down by economic theory based on mathematics that might not play out in the real world as it does in books. Tepper leads Prevatt Capital which had a 13F stock portfolio worth more than $296 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Tepper is the author of The Myth of Capitalism, a book that dives deep into the public policy surrounding industrial concentration in the United States and the rise of powerful monopolies. Tepper, in a recent appearance on Capital Allocators with Ted Seides, a finance podcast, underlined that his investing thesis was based on his studies about powerful monopolies that were owned by investors he admired. Tepper noticed how a lot of these monopolies were businesses that, if they did not exist, somebody would have to invent them. He remarked that he thus learned to invest in firms that had a natural reason for existing.

His comments can be seen in action if we look at the latest financial disclosures of his hedge fund. More than 60% of the stock portfolio of Prevatt Capital is concentrated in the consumer goods and services sectors. Tepper has doubled down on many of his long bets, increasing stakes in four of the top ten stocks in the portfolio of Prevatt Capital during the first quarter of 2024. The total value of the 13F portfolio has increased by more than $25 million in the first three months of the year due to this buying activity, compared to the previous quarter. His top ten holdings comprise nearly 80% of the total portfolio.

There are several reasons why Tepper prefers the value-based long term investing approach of his mentors to create wealth, as opposed to the shorting strategy adopted by many other hedge fund managers on Wall Street. Some of the reasons include short squeezes, lots of hype around new firms, high borrowing costs, and several funds shorting the same firms. In contrast, a value-based approach creates wealth at a healthy pace and avoids permanent loss of capital or significant drawdowns. Buying quality firms also comes with the added benefit of strong cash flows, steady dividend payouts, and thoughtful share buybacks to increase value.

Our Methodology

For this article, we scanned the stock portfolio of Prevatt Capital according to the 13F filings submitted at the end of the first quarter of 2024. We selected the top 10 stocks from this portfolio. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

An online automotive marketplace platform with a large selection of car listings.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25

Prevatt Capital’s Stake: $26,542,000

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is the top stock pick of Prevatt Capital. The firm runs an online marketplace for new and used cars. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) posted earnings for the first quarter of 2024 in early May, reporting earnings per share of $0.32, beating market estimates by $0.04. The revenue over the period was $215 million. As new vehicles become more expensive, even as the prices of these new vehicles diminish fast in the first few years of ownership, car buyers have been flocking to used car sites to get good values on their purchases. CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is the most dominant used car website in the North American continent.

The wide moat of the firm, a Tepper favorite, can be understood by looking at the traffic of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) compared to other websites. The former draws 50% more traffic than the nearest competitor. The company reported 29.3 million monthly unique users in the fourth quarter of 2023,, up 11% year-on-year. Last year, the marketplace business of the firm ended the year with a 10% growth in revenue. All these numbers indicate that the firm, even as it remains embedded into car dealerships across the US, continues to produce value to investors as a tech offering.

