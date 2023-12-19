Canada's inflation rate sticks at 3.1 per cent in November, above economist expectations

Canada's annual inflation rate was 3.1 per cent November. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (The Associated Press)

Canada's annual inflation was unexpectedly 3.1 per cent in November, according to Statistics Canada, leaving it unchanged from the previous month as higher prices for travel tours offset slower price growth for groceries, cellular services and fuel oil. The monthly rate of inflation was 0.1 per cent, also matching data released in October.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to decelerate to an annual rate of 2.8 per cent in November, a drop from 3.1 per cent in October.

"Today’s report represents less progress in taming inflation than we had expected," Royce Mendes, Desjardins' managing director and head of macro strategy, wrote in a research note on Tuesday. However, he added that "there are still a number of signs pointing to a further normalization in underlying price pressures" and that, excluding shelter costs, inflation was just 1.9 per cent in November.

Two of three measures of core inflation, closely watched by the Bank of Canada, were steady compared to October, with CPI-median and CPI-trim unchanged at annualized rates of 3.4 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively. CPI-common was the only measure to drop, declining from 4.2 per cent in October to 3.9 per cent in November.

"Headline inflation failed to ease as expected in November, but softer readings on its core measures compared to earlier in the year should still give the Bank of Canada some comfort that underlying trends are headed in the right direction," CIBC economist Andrew Grantham wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Prices for travel tours surged 26.1 per cent year-over-year in November, mainly due to events held in destination cities in the United States. At the same time, Canadians paid 22.6 per cent less for cell phone plans in November than during the same time last year, as "a variety of promotions" ahead of Black Friday lowered prices, Canada's federal data agency said.

Food prices remain stubbornly higher than headline inflation, with the cost of food purchased from stores up 4.7 per cent year-over-year in November. However, that was a slower pace than in October, when food prices rose 5.4 per cent annually.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in a speech last week that the central bank needs to see evidence that "inflation is on a sustained downward track" before it can begin discussing cutting its benchmark rate.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

