CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on downbeat earnings

April 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by downbeat corporate earnings from Canadian companies and in the United States, while losses were offset by an uptick in gold and oil prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 6:43 a.m. ET (10:43 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.6% lower on Wednesday, logging its first decline in six sessions, dragged down by railroad shares after their disappointing quarterly results.

Canadian miner Teck Resources missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, pulled down partly by lacklustre steelmaking coal sales volumes and lower zinc prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. stock index futures also fell on Thursday, as shares of most mega-cap growth stocks took a beating after dour quarterly results from Meta Platforms.

On the commodities front, Oil prices steadied as signs of retreating fuel demand in the U.S., the world's biggest oil user, contended with widening conflict risks in the Middle East.

Spot gold prices were buoyed by a weaker dollar, while copper prices also gained as funds chased the market higher after a takeover bid by BHP for Anglo American, which analysts said was focused on copper.

Data-wise, a quarterly report of gross domestic product (GDP) advance and weekly jobless claims figures are due in the U.S. at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investors will closely monitor the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data in the U.S., due on Friday, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, to adjust their bets on the timing of interest rate cuts in the year.

Separately, the minutes from the Bank of Canada's last meeting showed that the six-member governing council of the central bank was split on the timing of the cuts but agreed that the borrowing costs would most likely only come down gradually.

COMMODITIES AT 6:43 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $2,325.6; flat

US crude: $82.85; +0.1%

Brent crude: $88.07; +0.1%

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)