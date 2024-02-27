Campari's 2023 operating profit up 8.6%, beats expectations

FILE PHOTO: Women holding drinks attend a Campari inauguration of a new brand house for Aperol, its best-selling beverage, in Venice, Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian spirits group Campari said on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit rose 8.6% last year to 619 million euros ($671 million), beating analyst expectations and sending the shares up almost 7%.

The Italian group said its net sales rose organically by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, boosted by its performances in the United States and Northern and Central Europe.

Net sales in total for the year reached 2.9 billion euros, broadly in line with analyst expectations, according to a consensus by LSEG. ($1 = 0.9222 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Keith Weir)