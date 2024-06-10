'Incredibly impressed': Calgary mayor applauds reduced water use after pipeline break

CALGARY — As crews work to fix a massive pipeline break, Calgary’s mayor says citizens are stepping up to draw down on water use to prevent city taps from running dry.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek had asked Calgarians to reduce water use by 25 per cent to keep the reservoirs from running dry, and on Monday said residents went even further and saved 30 per cent.

"Right now, demand is not outstripping supply, but it's only going to stay that way if we continue to not do any outdoor watering and to limit indoor consumption," Gondek told reporters.

If not, she said, “You could end up turning on a tap and nothing will come out."

ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary was put under a water emergency after the major feeder main in the city's northwest -- one of two main lines servicing the city -- fractured Wednesday night.

Lawn watering and all other outdoor water use was banned.

Residents were asked to conserve water by taking shorter showers, reducing toilet flushes and running fewer loads of dishes and laundry to prevent water reserves from running dry and putting municipal firefighting at risk.

Calgary condo owner Deborah Jean Bradford said she has been washing her dishes with used water, flushing her toilet only when necessary, and cooking grilled cheese sandwiches instead of pasta.

"Lots of people are doing creative things to not use water," Bradford, 72, said in an interview.

"I am a camper, usually self-sufficient, so we do know how to generally conserve water. It's not a big disaster."

She said she has left the city once since last week to shower at her daughter's house – a 30-minute drive away -- and grab some water for her plants.

The situation is more serious in Bowness, the Calgary neighbourhood of about 10,000 where the pipeline fracture occurred.

Residents there have been told to boil their water before drinking.

Logan Renaud, with the Bowness Community Association, said taps in the community were still pouring a discoloured mixture of mud and sediment on Monday.

Story continues

"Even after you boil your water, it still looks brown, muddied, and not something most people are very eager to drink, let alone make a baby formula out of," said Renaud.

"But after a chaotic first few days, we've settled in a little bit here.

"It's still a lot of hard work moving water around, but we hope that by now folks and their families have figured out there's systems and tricks for how they can access water.

"We're kind of in a fun competition of who can wear the same T-shirt the most days in a row.”

The city has brought in large water wagons to Bowness residents, who are filling up bottles, barrels and whatever else they can find with fresh water.

City workers were distributing water to the severely sick and elderly. Businesses and other communities have been donating bottled water.

Work is expected to continue for the next few days on the pipe, which is big enough to fit a pickup truck.

By Monday, crews had successfully cut and removed the fractured portion of the pipe and will now weld in a replacement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.

-- By Fakiha Baig in Edmonton

The Canadian Press