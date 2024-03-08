Calculating The Fair Value Of Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU)

Key Insights

Meta Data's estimated fair value is US$0.95 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$0.81 suggests Meta Data is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 20% suggests Meta Data's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$12.0m US$11.2m US$10.8m US$10.6m US$10.5m US$10.6m US$10.6m US$10.8m US$10.9m US$11.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -10.09% Est @ -6.37% Est @ -3.77% Est @ -1.96% Est @ -0.68% Est @ 0.21% Est @ 0.83% Est @ 1.27% Est @ 1.58% Est @ 1.79% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% US$11.0 US$9.5 US$8.4 US$7.6 US$6.9 US$6.3 US$5.9 US$5.5 US$5.1 US$4.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$71m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$11m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.3%) = US$174m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$174m÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= US$75m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$146m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$0.8, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Meta Data as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.196. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Meta Data

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine AIU's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Meta Data, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should consider:

