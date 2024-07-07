Calculating The Fair Value Of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Big Technologies is UK£1.29 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£1.43 share price, Big Technologies appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 24% lower than Big Technologies' analyst price target of UK£1.69

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£21.0m UK£22.8m UK£22.9m UK£23.2m UK£23.5m UK£23.8m UK£24.2m UK£24.5m UK£24.9m UK£25.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 0.68% Est @ 1.01% Est @ 1.24% Est @ 1.40% Est @ 1.51% Est @ 1.59% Est @ 1.64% Est @ 1.68% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% UK£19.5 UK£19.7 UK£18.4 UK£17.3 UK£16.2 UK£15.3 UK£14.4 UK£13.6 UK£12.9 UK£12.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£159m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£25m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (7.6%– 1.8%) = UK£440m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£440m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= UK£211m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£370m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Big Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.071. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Big Technologies

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Big Technologies, we've put together three relevant elements you should explore:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Big Technologies you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does BIG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

