Cadiz Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$547.1k

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Cadiz Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDZI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cadiz Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Maria Jelescu-Dreyfus for US$350k worth of shares, at about US$3.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.58). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Cadiz insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Cadiz Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Cadiz over the last quarter. CEO & Chairman Susan Kennedy bought US$19k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Cadiz insiders own 4.8% of the company, worth about US$8.3m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cadiz Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Cadiz insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Cadiz.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

