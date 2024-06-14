ByteDance confirms layoff plan at its Indonesian unit

FILE PHOTO: The ByteDance logo is seen at the company's office in Shanghai

JAKARTA (Reuters) - China's ByteDance will lay off staff at its Indonesian unit following a deal where it bought a local e-commerce firm and combined it with its TikTok operation, a spokesperson said on Friday. ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, did not say how many employees would be affected. Bloomberg had earlier reported there would be 450 jobs cut.

In January ByteDance completed a deal to buy a majority stake in Tokopedia, an Indonesian e-commerce firm, from the GoTo group.

ByteDance spokesperson Nuraini Razak told Reuters in a statement the company would "make necessary adjustments" as a result of the combination of TikTok and Tokopedia.

"We identified areas to strengthen our organisation and better align our teams with company goals," she said, adding the company would "aim to support employees throughout this transition".

ByteDance had its own e-commerce operation in Indonesia via its TikTok app, but that was banned under an Indonesian rule that social media applications could not operate as an e-commerce platform.

Tokopedia is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

