When Should You Buy Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw a decent share price growth of 13% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The company's trading levels have approached the yearly peak, following the recent bounce in the share price. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Flex’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Flex

Is Flex Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Flex is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $39.73, but it is currently trading at US$29.75 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Flex’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Flex look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Flex's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 81%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FLEX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FLEX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FLEX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Flex, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Flex and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Flex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.