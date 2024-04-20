Bullish Axiom Properties Insiders Loaded Up On AU$2.08m Of Stock

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Axiom Properties

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Sean Baguley for AU$1.6m worth of shares, at about AU$0.04 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.046. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Axiom Properties insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Axiom Properties

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 39% of Axiom Properties shares, worth about AU$7.7m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Axiom Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Axiom Properties shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Axiom Properties and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Axiom Properties (2 are potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

