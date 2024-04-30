Advertisement
Brunswick First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$1.37b (down 22% from 1Q 2023).

  • Net income: US$68.4m (down 39% from 1Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 5.0% (down from 6.4% in 1Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: US$1.00 (down from US$1.57 in 1Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Brunswick EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 21%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.8% growth forecast for the Leisure industry in the US.

Performance of the American Leisure industry.

The company's shares are down 3.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

