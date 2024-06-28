We recently published a list of the Top 10 Overbought AI Stocks in 2024. Since Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) ranks 8th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

The second half of 2024 is here and rate cuts from the Federal Reserve remain elusive, with warnings about valuations and AI-led market hype growing louder. A number of notable Wall Street analysts have recently warned that the markets remains more concentrated than ever where just a few stocks account for most of the gains, thanks to their dominance in the AI industry. Many also believe the market is up for a correction as it has entered the overbought territory. Financial services company BTIG recently said in a report that the world’s fifth-largest exchange-traded fund by assets under management (AUM), QQQ Trust Series 1, now trades “well into” overbought territory based on its Relative Strength Index technical indicator. QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index and it’s not surprising to see the ETF showing signs of being overbought as more and more investors pile into mega-cap tech stocks in order to ride the AI bandwagon.

For this article we scanned the holdings of the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF and picked top technology holdings of the fund with higher Relative Strength Index (RSI) values. Usually, an RSI value of 60 and above shows a stock is overbought. We have also mentioned the number of hedge fund investors with these stocks. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) an Overbought AI Stock in 2024?

A technician looking at a circuit board of analog semiconductor products.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 115

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is the fourth biggest holding of the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ). With a PE ratio of over 70 and RSI over more than 60, Broadcom is one of the top overbought stocks in the market right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

JPMorgan in a latest report said that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) can “dominate” the high-end of the custom chips market. JPMorgan expects the high-end of the application-specific integrated circuit, or ASIC, market to reach anywhere between $20 billion and $30 billion, up from its previous estimate of $20 billion to $25 billion.

While Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is directly exposed to the AI semiconductor market, some believe the stock is priced for perfection, with a P/E multiple of 52 and YTD share price gain of 30%. In the first quarter Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a 34% revenue growth, which surprised the Wall Street. However, adjusted earnings clocked in growth that was significantly less than revenues, indicating limited margins. Broadcom Inc’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) EV/EBITDA is 22.5, much higher than its five-year average of 14 and sector median of 14. Broadcom Inc’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) debt levels are also worrying for many. It has $73,429 million in long-term debt and $2,374 million in current debt. Broadcom Inc’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) revenue growth is expected to come in at 13% next year and 15.10% over the next five years on a per-annum basis. This means Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a laggard when compared to industry leaders like NVDA. The stock’s one-year average analyst price estimate set by Wall Street is $1533, representing an upside potential of just 9%.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund stated the following regarding Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) continues to trade higher as a beneficiary of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Management recently highlighted that AI-related silicon now comprises a significant percentage of all semiconductor solution sales. The company also is focused on integrating its acquisition of VMware.

Overall, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) ranks 8th on Insider Monkey’s list titled Top 10 Overbought AI Stocks in 2024. While we acknowledge the potential of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Analyst Sees a New $25 Billion “Opportunity” for NVIDIA and Jim Cramer is Recommending These Stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.