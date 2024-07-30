Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Is This The Best Stock in Former President Obama’s Portfolio?

We recently compiled a list of the Obama Stock Portfolio: 10 Year Returns. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) stands against the other stocks in former U.S. president Barack Obama's portfolio.

Former United States President Barack Obama took office during one of the worst recessions in U.S. history, yet the stock market reached new highs during his tenure. Stepping into office in 2009, the year after stocks plummeted nearly 40% amid the financial crisis of 2007-2008, Obama made a remarkably well-timed market prediction. On March 3, 2009, just days before the S&P 500 hit an intraday low of 666 and a closing low of 676.53, the then-president stated, "What you're now seeing is profit-and-earnings ratios are starting to get to the point where buying stocks is a potentially good deal if you've got a long-term perspective on it." By the time he left office on January 20, 2017, the S&P 500 had soared to 2,263.69, reflecting a gain of about 225% since his predictive remark.

The "Obama Years" coincided with rapid technological advancements that significantly impacted the stock market. Apple Inc.'s iPhone, introduced less than two years before he took office, exemplified this era of innovation. In addition, during Obama's presidency, billionaire Reed Hastings transformed Netflix Inc. from a DVD rental-by-mail company into a video-streaming giant, revolutionizing entertainment consumption. On the other hand, renewable energy, particularly solar energy, struggled during the president's tenure. Despite the administration's solar subsidies, investors were largely disappointed as those subsidies eventually faded. First Solar Inc., one of the largest U.S. solar equipment producers, saw its stock plummet by as much as 74% due to falling solar panel prices, making it the worst-performing S&P 500 stock of the Obama era.

How Did the Obamas Make Their Money?

From speaking at events worldwide to writing memoirs and signing a major production deal with Netflix, the Obamas have led a busy and highly lucrative life post-White House. Michelle Obama's first memoir, "Becoming," published in November 2018, became that year's No. 1 best-selling book. Her second book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," also achieved bestseller status. Similarly, Barack Obama's latest memoir, "A Promised Land," sold nearly 890,000 copies within 24 hours of its November 2020 release. These ventures, along with the six-figure pension that all former presidents receive, have significantly boosted the Obamas' net worth, which is at least $70 million according to the International Business Times. The New York Post, however, estimates their fortune to be much higher, at $135 million.

Of course, Barack Obama’s income isn’t limited to speaking fees and pensions. Like many other wealthy individuals, he has invested significantly in the stock market. So what does his portfolio look like? When he took office in 2009, Obama, like all presidents, was required to make financial disclosures by law. At that time, Obama held $200,000-$450,000 in the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares that tracks the S&P 500 index, according to a report by CBS News.

Our Methodology

These investments were selected from the top holdings of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares, one of Barack Obama's primary investments during his presidency, according to official disclosures. We have provided each stock's trailing 10-year returns to assess their performance over the decade. Data from approximately 919 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the fourth quarter of 2024 was also analyzed to determine the number of hedge funds holding stakes in each firm.

Note: The stocks are sorted in ascending order of their trailing 10-year returns.

A technician working at a magnified microscope, developing a new integrated circuit.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 115

Trailing 10-Year Returns: 36.47%

Headquartered in California, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) holds a prominent position as a global semiconductor company, focusing on the design, development, and distribution of diverse products, including set-top box SoCs, networking equipment, and RF semiconductor devices.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) recently reported impressive quarterly results, prompting several investment banks to raise their price targets. The chipmaker increased its forecast for annual revenue from AI-linked chips to $11 billion from $10 billion and revised its annual revenue and core profit projections upwards. Additionally, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a 10-for-1 stock split, with the growing adoption of generative AI driving demand for Broadcom's chips and networking tools supporting these intensive applications.

In light of this, Deutsche Bank raised its 12-month price target on AVGO to $1,900 from $1,400 and increased its EPS estimates while maintaining a ‘buy’ rating. Similarly, Goldman Sachs lifted Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)'s 12-month price target to $1,850 from $1,550 and increased its FY2024-26 revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates, on average, by 7% and 6%, respectively.

Insider Monkey's database for the first quarter showcased a rise in bullish sentiment towards Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), with 115 hedge funds expressing interest, compared to 91 funds in the previous quarter. Noteworthy among them, Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners emerged as the company's largest stakeholder, boasting holdings totaling 2.99 million shares valued at $3.96 billion.

