Broad Arrow Auctions Is Selling A Pair of Porsche 911 Exclusive Turbo S Models

Which would you pick the Coupe or Convertible?

As the gavel readies to fall at the next Broad Arrow Auctions event, Porsche enthusiasts and collectors have an exclusive opportunity to own not just one, but two distinct iterations of one of the brand's most coveted models: the Porsche 911 Exclusive Turbo S. The upcoming auction will feature both a Coupe and a Convertible version of this limited-edition series, each boasting bespoke features that elevate them beyond the standard Turbo S offerings. These vehicles represent the pinnacle of Porsche’s renowned craftsmanship and engineering, tailored with unique enhancements that distinguish them from their peers in both aesthetics and performance.

The decision between the sleek Coupe or the open-air Convertible is a tantalizing dilemma for potential bidders. The Coupe offers a classic silhouette, a testament to Porsche's enduring design philosophy that merges sportiness with elegance. On the other hand, the Convertible provides an immersive experience, inviting drivers to not only flaunt the meticulous design but also to engage with the environment, making every drive an event. Each model comes equipped with the high-performance capabilities expected of the Turbo S designation, adorned with exclusive finishes and details that highlight Porsche’s attention to luxury and detail. As these two rare beauties prepare to find new homes, the question remains: which one will capture the hearts of the auction's attendees?

2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Cabriolet

Introducing the stunning 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Cabriolet, a rare jewel from Porsche's illustrious lineup, set to capture attention at The Porsche Auction with Air|Water. This exquisite vehicle, number 117 of only 200 produced, merges high performance with exclusive luxury, making it a standout piece for collectors. With just 1,835 miles recorded from a single private owner, this car shines in its striking Golden Yellow Metallic paint—a signature shade for the Exclusive Series—now preserved under full paint protection film (PPF).

Not just a treat for the eyes, this cabriolet packs a formidable punch with its twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine, delivering a robust 607 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. It’s richly appointed with desirable options such as Porsche Entry & Drive, Front Axle Lift, and a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System, ensuring both thrilling drives and ultimate comfort. The black soft top and luxe black leather interior, uniquely without the typical Golden Yellow contrasts, enhance its sophisticated profile. This exceptional offering includes two keys, books, the original window sticker, and a trickle battery charger, confirming its pedigree and care. With an auction estimate of $300,000 - $350,000, this cabriolet promises to be a highlight for discerning enthusiasts and collectors alike. See it here.

2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Coupe

Presenting the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Coupe, an extraordinary specimen of Porsche's renowned craftsmanship and engineering, poised to captivate bidders at The Porsche Auction in partnership with Air|Water. This limited-edition vehicle is one of only 292 units allocated to the U.S. market and stands as number 447 of just 500 produced globally. It boasts a mere 1,836 miles on the odometer, ensuring it remains in pristine condition.

Dressed in the stunning and official Communication Color of Golden Yellow Metallic, this coupe radiates exclusivity and style, further enhanced by its full paint protection film. Under the hood lies a potent twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine, delivering an impressive 607 horsepower, enabling a top speed of 205 mph. This Porsche not only offers exhilarating performance but also comes fully equipped with luxury features such as the Front Axle Lift and the Burmester High-End Surround Sound system for an optimal driving experience. Included in the offering are the car's original books, a Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur car cover, and the original window sticker. With an auction estimate between $300,000 and $350,000, this 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Coupe represents a unique opportunity for collectors to own a piece of Porsche's illustrious legacy. See it here.

Broad Arrow Group, Inc. (“Broad Arrow Group”) and its subsidiaries, Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital and Collectors Garage represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company founded to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com

