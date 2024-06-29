Breakeven On The Horizon For Vintage Energy Limited (ASX:VEN)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Vintage Energy Limited's (ASX:VEN) future prospects. Vintage Energy Limited acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$11m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$22m, the AU$15m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Vintage Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Vintage Energy is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Oil and Gas analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$2.7m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 118%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Vintage Energy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 25% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

