Boxpark to come to Camden as it takes over Buck Street Market and plans 'comprehensive renovation'

Boxpark has taken over Camden’s shipping container complex Buck Street Market, with plans for a “comprehensive renovation” of the site (Alamy Stock Photo)

A new Boxpark location is coming to Camden, as the “pop-up malls” operator has taken over shipping container complex Buck Street Market, with plans for a “comprehensive renovation” of the site.

Bxpark agreed a deal with TfL’s property arm Places for London to manage the 12,000 square foot site, which attracts 30 million visitors a year. Buck Street will become Boxpark’s fifth London site, after locations in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley and its planned City food hall.

The business is planning a major refurbishment of the market, which is subject to planning permission from Camden Council.

The market currently hosts 23 retail units and 23 food units. There will be “over 40” combined food and retail units after the redevelopment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boss Simon Champion said: “It’s an exciting challenge for Boxpark to reinvigorate an iconic destination like Buck Street Market. It’s no secret we have a love of locations beaming with culture and community, and Camden is no different. Camden Town boasts a world of food, music and the arts that is just so aligned with Boxpark’s movement and culture.

“We are committed to flying the flag for independent businesses across the country, and this restoration will allow us to continue this in one of the most significant takeovers London will see this year. Following our Liverpool opening earlier this year, this next step for us is just the beginning of our upcoming expansion plans, and we hope to see a warm response from the local community.”

Samantha Bain-Mollison, head of retail development at Places for London, said: “As the new owners of Buck Street Market, we are delighted to be working with Boxpark as they look to revitalise the space for all. We will be working closely with Boxpark as they work to improve the market and provide a welcoming and inclusive space that all Londoners can enjoy throughout the summer and beyond.”