The bond vigilantes who could punish Britain’s debt binge

Start discussing the bond market at a dinner party and most people’s eyes will glaze over. Even the name has drab connotations. James Bond was the “simplest, dullest, plainest-sounding name I could find,” Ian Fleming once said of his protagonist.

But the bond market deserves attention. Britain is on track to borrow a record £206bn from private investors this year as Rishi Sunak embarks on a pre-election debt binge.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is no longer buying bonds as it did during the pandemic. In fact, it is selling them off.

It means Sunak is increasingly reliant on financial markets to buy gilts, as British government bonds are known – or on the kindness of strangers, as former Bank governor Mark Carney famously put it.

It raises the prospect of a new era of so-called bond vigilantes, those who enforce strict fiscal discipline on the governments they’ve lent money to.

The stakes are only raised by the fact that it is an election year in which both the Government and the Opposition will be tempted to make lavish spending promises in a bid to win over votes.

Vivek Paul, chief investment strategist for the UK at BlackRock, warned this week that the bigger the promises, “the greater the likelihood of the return of the bond vigilantes”.

Their power should not be underestimated. Bill Clinton was forced to focus on cutting the US deficit after what became known as the ‘Great Bond Massacre’ in 1994. More recently, bond vigilantes were blamed for pushing up borrowing costs in Italy, Greece and Spain during the eurozone debt crisis a decade ago.

As Bill Clinton’s adviser James Carville once put it: “I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope. Now I would want to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody.”

Who are the new bond kings who can be so intimidating? One big City character is Ed Balls’ younger brother, Andrew, who is a leading bond trader at Pimco.

He joined the bond investment giant in 2006. Six years later, his firm was selling off gilts at a time when his older brother was shadow chancellor. Andrew Balls pocketed his share of a £57m bonus in 2012 and bought himself a £6.5m listed home in London’s Maida Vale. His profile has only grown since. “He is very big,” says one banker.

Yet he’s not considered a “bond king” capable of rattling politicians in the way Pimco’s billionaire co-founder Bill Gross once was. Nor is Balls understood to be keen to position himself as a vigilante.

Other City executives point to senior bond traders at Artemis, Jupiter and M&G as possible vigilantes. But none of them appears poised to strike fear into the markets.

Harry Richards, fund manager at Jupiter, is cautiously positive on gilts, for instance, saying it is a good time to buy into the market. He suspects the economy will slow sharply, ultimately pulling down borrowing costs instead of forcing them up.

Some question whether the era of the dominant ‘bond king’ could be over. Gross, who defined the type and once memorably said gilts were “resting on a bed of nitroglycerine”, retired from active money management in 2019.

Today’s bond investors are much quieter, says Trevor Greetham, a portfolio manager at Royal London Asset Management.

“In the mini-Budget everyone was screaming out at the top of their lungs but there was no obvious vigilante. Gilt investors are generally life and pensions funds. Institutional investors don’t tend to jump up and down.”

Former pensions minister Steve Webb, now at pension consultancy LCP, says: “The two main buyers of gilts have been pension schemes and the Bank of England. Both are now turning to sellers.

“This will be the main change in the dynamics of the gilts market rather than the judgement calls of superstar fund managers.”

Pension funds have loaded up on bonds over the last 20 years after being pushed towards the seemingly safe investment by regulators.

However, pension funds and Bank of England’s quantitative easing (QE) programme of bond buying created an “artificial bubble” in gilts over the past decade, Dutch private bank Van Lanschot Kempen has argued.

Now the bubble is bursting.

So far, banks have taken up the slack, while individual savers have also rushed to snap up the high interest rates on offer over the last year.

James Lynch, investment manager at Aegon, says yields of above 5pc proved enough to bring private investors into the market in a big way last year.

“The challenge now for gilts is that, if the market is right and the Bank of England reduces interest rates this year, yields on gilts should fall as well,” he says.

“But does that mean private investors are less likely to step in and buy gilts if they yield less? That is going to be an interesting dynamic – who is going to buy it instead?”

One saving grace is that Britain is not alone in facing these challenges. Bond investors are less likely to punish countries for profligate borrowing if everyone is at it.

Robert Tipp, head of global bonds at PGIM Fixed Income, says governments across the rich world have built up debts that would have been considered staggering a few decades ago. As long as Britain does not stand out too much, international investors will not deem its debt to be excessively risky compared with that of other governments.

“Everybody is 100pc debt-to-GDP now,” he says. “The bulk of developed governments like the US, UK and France are able to get away with not really having a path back to the lower debt to GDP ratios they sported on average 20 to 40 years ago.”

That is not a free lunch: interest rates on government bonds are gradually rising, he warns.

Where vigilantes may come in is if inflation is not vanquished and the Bank of England is forced to keep rates higher for longer.

If the Government presses ahead with heavy borrowing – particularly if rash promises are made in the election campaign – investors may get jittery.

Once a sell-off starts, it is difficult to stop. Traders do not want to find themselves holding gilts in a falling market.

Bond market veteran James Athey says: “There is a collective psychology to it.

“It is difficult to argue we have seen much vigilantism, but if there is one developed market where we have, it is most certainly the UK – that is what happened in the Liz Truss era. If you define a vigilante as the bond market disciplining the Government, that very much happened.”

This is one reason the Chancellor is so keen to stress his cautious approach to the public finances.

So far it is working. The Debt Management Office has had no problem raising money this year – the latest sales of gilts, which raised more than £10bn, was heavily oversubscribed. Investors offered to buy three-times more debt than was available.

Yet markets will be watching for any dip to much lower coverage ratios, as the level of demand is known.

The election campaign could also raise tensions, says Athey: “If you were to have some fiscally lax language, particularly from Labour since they are so obviously expected to win, at a time where the supply schedule [of gilts] is heavy, that could combine to create a vulnerability.”

The bond market may look dull on the surface but hidden dangers lurk below.

