'Bojagnles': Chain's North Carolina location adds typo to the menu

A Bojangles in North Carolina has gone viral after the misspelled sign caught the eye of a local landscaper.

The fast food restaurant that caters Cajun-cuisine is undergoing renovation at its Knightdale location, about 15 miles east of Raleigh. On Tuesday, Leandro Gonzalez Espinosa was wrapping up his workday after doing some landscaping at a nearby property near the fast food chain when he noticed that something was off.

"I saw the the sign and I was looking at it and I'm like, 'It's not right.'" Gonzalez Espinosa told USA TODAY.

To make sure, Gonzalez Espinosa typed in "Bojagnles" into Google and quickly realized the mistake. He decided to tell the people at the restaurant about the typo before it reopened.

"I told the guys there, 'Hey you know I think the sign in front is not right, you might need you to fix it," Gonzalez Espinosa said. "I think they are putting signs up because they are going to reopen and I didn't want them to have like that."

After sharing a picture on social media, Gonzalez Espinosa's post gained traction. People in the community started to comment, share and like the post. Gonzalez Espinosa's ultimate goal was to share the photo, getting a laugh or two, but ended up receiving thousands of interactions from the community.

"I'm glad that people that stay around here they were smiling about it you know," Gonzalez Espinosa said. "Let's always keep a smile on our face, I'm glad that they shared the post."

Bojangles changes the sign before the restaurant reopens

When Bojangles was notified that the sign was misspelled, they took action to repair the error.

"We were made aware that the sign was installed and they understood at the time that it was starting to go viral," Chief Operating Officer Kenny Avery told USA TODAY. "We contacted our our sign vendor, they came back out within a couple hours and they had it corrected."

Avery said that the Knightdale location has been closed since November 2023 for remodeling. The location is set to open in April.

When asked about Gonzalez Espinosa's viral photo of the sign, Avery said that Bojangles is happy that they are connecting with their costumers and making them laugh.

"We have a great following in our market with our customers. They love our brand and we love that they were having some fun with it," Avery said.

Social media reacts to the misspelled restaurant sign

After posting a picture of the misspelled restaurant sign on social media, many people chimed in to share their thoughts.

Caitlin Gooch, an author and founder of ‘Saddle Up and Read,’ took this opportunity to reach out to Bojangles to collaborate.

"Today a few people brought to the community’s attention the Bojangles sign in Knightdale. It had a typo. It actually took me a minute to realize the typo because I am dyslexic," Gooch wrote in the Instagram post.

"Here’s an idea for Bojangles RDU! We would love to partner with you to host a “Books n Biscuits” to give away books, eat Bo Berry biscuits and read with kids," the post said.

Facebook users continued to poke fun at the sign and added the photo for their friends to see.

"Remodeled Bojangles in Knightdale has a little spelling twist to it… just scan the photo," wrote the Knightdale Wendell Zebulon Community Facebook group in a post.

Bojangles joined in on the fun with a response to the Knightdale Community's post.

"Never let them know your next move," the company wrote.

Nevertheless, Bojangles lovers still would eat at their beloved restaurant, typo or not.

"Long as the Bo Berry biscuits hot and ready I’m walking right into Bo-jag-nah-lees," a Facebook user commented.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bojangles North Carolina store goes viral with typo on business name