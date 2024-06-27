Boise Cascade Company (BCC): Is This Land and Timber Stock a Good Buy?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Land and Timber Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) stands against the other land and timber stocks.

The land and timber industry supports various sectors such as construction, furniture manufacturing, and paper production. The industry is forecasted to be worth $342.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $464.94 billion by 2029, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. In fact, The World Bank predicts that the push for net zero emissions by 2050 could quadruple global timber demand.

This growth is fueled by a rising preference for wooden buildings as compared to concrete buildings since wooden construction produces very little waste and saves time. Moreover, concerns regarding CO2 emissions by the construction industry, which make up 36% of total emissions globally, have led to the adoption of timber in place of steel and concrete. This is because timber's role as a low-carbon alternative in construction helps decarbonize the industry. Furthermore, wood's natural ability to absorb CO2 makes it a more sustainable solution for the construction industry.

In addition to construction, timber is also used for wood fuel and industrial purposes. Around 90% of wood is used for fuel in Africa, Asia, and South America primarily, while 90% of wood in North America and 80% in Europe is utilized for industrial purposes.

The skyrocketing demand for timber raises a critical question: how can we ensure a long-term supply? Unlike fossil fuels, trees are renewable, but their growth is slow and takes 30 to 100 years. Sustainable practices rely on establishing new plantations, but finding suitable land is becoming difficult due to competition from other uses. Currently, most timber comes from natural forests: softwoods in the north and hardwoods in the south. However, this reliance is unsustainable.

Although plantations make up only 3% of the world's forests, they already provide about 50-60% of timber production. With the increasing demand for timber comes the responsibility to practice environmental stewardship. According to the Managing Director of Forestry at Gresham House, relying on well-managed plantations is needed for a sustainable timber supply. Certification programs like the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) can help ensure responsible forest management, protecting biodiversity and ecological functions.

Over 200 million hectares of global forests are FSC-certified, demonstrating a growing commitment to sustainability within the industry. This number is expected to reach 300 million hectares by 2026. Moreover, consumers' growing preference for certified wood products is driving the demand for responsibly sourced timber. Another solution for balancing the growing demand for timber products with sustainable forest management practices is investment in reforestation. Initiatives like the Bonn Challenge aim to restore 350 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

Our Methodology

To shortlist the best land and timber stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we relied on Insider Monkey’s extensive database of 920 hedge funds as of Q1 2024. We picked the land and timber stocks with the highest number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Aerial shot of a building site stocked with lumber and other building materials.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC), founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, is a one-stop shop for builders across the United States and Canada. It operates in two main areas, namely, wood products manufacturing and building material distribution.

In Q1 2024, the company's net income rose to $104.1 million from $96.7 million in the previous year, translating into a 1.12% increase in net profit margin. Earnings per share also climbed to $2.61 from $2.43. Sales figures showed a similar upward trend, reaching $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion in Q1 2023. Overall, Boise Cascade's first-quarter results indicate a positive financial performance.

Analysts are generally optimistic about Boise Cascade Company's (NYSE:BCC) future prospects. Based on ratings from 6 Wall Street analysts in the past 3 months, the average price target for the stock stands at $139.75, representing a potential upside of over 14% from the current price levels. The predictions range from a low of $129 to a high of $160 per share.

Here’s what Miller Value Partners said about Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) in its Q4 2023 investor letter:

“During the fourth quarter, we eliminated two positions comprising approximately 6% of the portfolio where new information suggested that our investment thesis was wrong. As active managers, we are able to proactively make adjustments in the portfolio, a key difference from strategies that are rebalanced to a benchmark on a set frequency. Two new additions included a starter position in wood products maker Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) as well as the debt of Gray Television, a top operator of local television stations. We think Boise Cascade is a good business trading at a compelling valuation with a fortress balance sheet, while we believe markets are too pessimistic on Gray Television’s staying power.”

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) is one of the best land and timber stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

