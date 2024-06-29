The Biggest Gambling Country in Asia

We recently compiled a report on the 20 Biggest Gambling Countries in Asia and in this article we will look at the biggest gambling country in the region.

Asia-Pacific Gambling Market

The gambling market in the Asia Pacific region depends on regulatory framework, tourism, and local demand. In particular, casinos in Macau, Singapore, and the Philippines are heavily dependent on tourism and attract gamblers from all around the world. You can also take a look at the 20 Biggest Gambling Cities in the World. Macau is often referred to as the gambling capital of Asia and has always been an attraction for gamblers in China. The gambling market includes live casino, baccarat, blackjack, poker, slots, and other casino games. The gambling industry contributes to the local economy through taxes, tourism spending, and community development. Most of the casinos are integrated into hotels, resorts, restaurants, retail shops, cruise ships, and other tourist attractions.

Online Gambling Market

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the online gambling market is estimated at $93.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.44% to reach $153.21 billion by 2029. The rise in mobile phone usage, internet, and online payment gateways has significantly increased access to online gambling services. About 71.6% of players prefer mobile gambling. Additionally, technological advancements like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are enhancing the online gambling experience. Key companies such as DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) lead the market and compete on various factors, including its offering, the quality of gambling content, user experience, brand equity, personalized payoffs, and platform accessibility. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is a vertically integrated sports betting company that offers a range of products including gambling and digital media. DraftKings Sportsbook operates mobile and retail sports betting in the United States and Canada. The company also runs iGaming under the DraftKings brand. Additionally, DraftKings now also owns Jackpocket, a leading digital lottery app that offers daily fantasy sports in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. You can also take a look at the 15 Best Gambling Stocks to Buy Now.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the three months ending March 31, 2024, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, marking a 53% increase year over year. The growth was primarily driven by promotion, strong customer engagement, acquisition of new customers, and the expansion into new jurisdictions. Monthly Unique Payers (MUPs) increased by 23% to 3.4 million and average revenue per MUP increased by 25% to $114 compared to the previous quarter. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has $1.2 billion cash and expects to generate over $400 million of free cash flow in 2024, revenue for the financial year 2024 is forecasted between $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion with year-over-year growth of 31% to 36%. The company is expanding its market rapidly, following the launch of its Sportsbook in North Carolina on March 11, 2024, the company now offers mobile sports betting in 25 states, covering approximately 49% of the U.S. population. Commenting on financial results Jason Robins, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) said:

“DraftKings’ performance in the first quarter of 2024 was outstanding, reflecting healthy revenue growth and a scaled fixed cost structure that positions us to drive rapidly improving Adjusted EBITDA. We successfully launched our online sportsbook in Vermont and North Carolina with highly efficient customer acquisition. Looking ahead, we remain committed to maximizing shareholder value through continued innovation, operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation.”

On May 23, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) completed its acquisition of Jackpocket Inc., one of the leading digital lottery apps in the United States known for its innovative digital lottery services, technology infrastructure, and strong brand presence. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is focused on integrating Jackpocket into its operations and leveraging its customers to engaging real-money gambling offerings. The acquisition also empowers DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to integrate the U.S. lottery market and enhance customer lifetime value. Commenting on the event Jason Robins, CEO and Co-founder of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) said:

“Today we are announcing the completion of our acquisition of Jackpocket and the commencement of our value creation plan. We are well-prepared to quickly launch cross-sell programs, further improve customer acquisition efficiency, and continue to innovate and differentiate with our overall product portfolio for our customers. We look forward to continuing to deliver enhanced value to our customers and shareholders as we integrate Jackpocket into the DraftKings ecosystem.”

The gambling market in the Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, driven by a robust regulatory framework, thriving tourism, and strong local demand. However, the surge in mobile phone usage, internet access, and online payment gateways has further propelled the online gambling sector, with innovative technologies.

The Biggest Gambling Country in Asia

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the 20 biggest gambling countries in Asia, we consulted the World Casino Directory database. We considered the number of casinos and the number of casino hotels as our primary metrics to determine the biggest gambling countries in Asia. We prioritized the number of casinos for our rankings and, where the number of casinos for two countries were the same, we used the number of casino hotels as the tiebreaker. The countries are ranked in ascending order of the number of casinos they have.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

The Biggest Gambling Country in Asia

1. Philippines

Number of Casinos: 76

Number of Casino Hotels: 66

The Philippines' gambling market is one of the largest in Asia. Gambling has been legal in the Philippines since 1976 and has been experiencing rapid growth. Prominent casinos in the Philippines include Resorts World Manila which is located near the Manila International Airport and was the first integrated casino resort in the Philippines. Other major casinos are located in Entertainment City on Manila Bay in Manila City. With 76 casinos and 66 casino hotels, the Philippines has a robust gambling infrastructure that significantly boosts the local economy through tax revenues and local employment.

Curious to learn about other Asian countries that are gambling hubs? Check out our report on the 20 Biggest Gambling Countries in Asia.

At Insider Monkey, we delve into a variety of topics, however, our expertise lies in identifying the top-performing stocks. Currently, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology stands out as one of the most promising fields. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

READ NEXT: Analyst Sees a New $25 Billion "Opportunity" for NVIDIA and Jim Cramer is Recommending These 10 Stocks in June.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published on Insider Monkey.